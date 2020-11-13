    GOP/DoJ/Trump Corruption Clearance Sale

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 7:08am |

    Going quick, need everything out by Jan 20

    Acosta-Epstein "poor judgment" understatement
    https://abcnews.go.com/US/us-attorney-alex-acosta-showed-poor-judgment-g...
    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/12/politics/department-of-justice-alex-a...
    Now investigate OPR
    And of course Ghislaine Maxwell comes up at some point (long after Trump's out though - unless he pardons her)


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 7:11am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 5:48pm

    GOP poisons EPA well on way out

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fadbd38c5b6b36333689adf


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:13pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:53pm

