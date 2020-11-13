Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
I am alarmed. https://t.co/F4EhdWkgDY— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2020
“She’s sort of like Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court. You’re going to have to work for it to persuade her.” https://t.co/fRiBP8QqxV— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
By Emily Rauhala & Loveday Morris @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 14
President Trump’s electoral defeat has shaken American followers of QAnon. International believers are mostly keeping faith — and taking the conspiracy in new directions.
The series finale:— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 13, 2020
Elissa Slotkin — one of few House Dems to survive in a district Trump won *twice* — sounds off on progressives, Pelosi, and her party’s condescending attitude toward half of America.
You’ll want to read to the bottom.https://t.co/dKabWIZiuq
10% of the service impacted
More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with infected co-workers, according to three people familiar with agency staffing.
The numbers are extraordinarily terrible.
Data obtained by The Daily Poster show that Lincoln Project ads were often ineffective — and some may have even convinced some voters to support Trump.
It seems scary, but the answer may be simpler than you think.
By Alex Ward @ Vox.com, Nov. 11
[....] When the resignations and appointments were announced, some worried that a sinister plot was afoot — that Trump loyalists were “burrowing” into the Defense Department so they couldn’t be removed when Biden takes office, or that there was some sort of coverup going on, or even that Trump was setting the stage for a coup.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:07pm
The problem: this “young-college-graduate bubble”. That's the nice way of saying the young woke indoctrinated by woke-ology which has infiltrated the humanities departments of all major universities. The majority of young elites out of the best universities in the humanities think exactly alike and you can't even get them to open those minds to a wider world, it's very frustrating, they think they're not indoctrinated, that it's just normal that everyone agrees. It is a little like dealing with Mao's young red guards, anyone who disagrees is considered a reactionary nut. Since a lot of time they are working under elders, they are quiet, for now, but difficult to deal with, like robots in a way.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:21pm
I'd be careful - Greenwald just wanted to publish stuff that wasn't fact checked, or out-and-out lies. No "bubble" - at some point you can't just make shit up.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 10:46pm
cross-link to a related old blog item that popped into my head http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/yoko-taught-him-good-31536
But then he's an old guy, born 1975, schooled by Ethical Culture School and Dalton, the latter also taught Yglesias if I remember correctly.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:33pm
Senior Political Analyst & fill-in Anchor for CNN @NewDay. EIC of The Daily Beast 2013-2018. Author, Wingnuts & Washington's Farewell.:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:40pm
It's fine if that's what he thinks he needs to do but he's going from a free site to one of the most restricted paid sites. The question of how journalists get paid in a time of google and facebook sucking up so much of the advertising dollars is an important question. But if or until we get a good answer to that question I won't be able to read Yglesias anymore which is disappointing. I was paying for three sites but I had to cut back to two. Given how little I make a month from SS two is quite a stretch for me. I periodically give up a subscription after the bargain price ends to try another but it's unlikely that would be substack. I can't read enough of the site to get a sense of it's value compared to other sites and Greenwald is a turn off and Sullivan isn't much of a draw for me.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:19pm
I was able to read the Friedersdorf piece because it was my last free Atlantic article for the period, so I totally get what you are saying on that front.
He's not saying it's all a good thing, he's saying: okay and what are we gonna get in big news media if the best writers keep feeling they have to do this? The young woke are bullies in their own way. The fight against them taking over everything is real. It's like Emma said on one news post this summer "when did the NYTimes get so woke?" It really was like it happened over night. WaPo really strikes me lately as having a far more objective approach.
He didn't say but I am thinking now: and now that coverage will turn a bit more towards Biden admin and policy, what's the frequency gonna be? Constant agitprop attack from the left while Trump Media Co. attacking loonily from the right?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:04am
I see the problem but I'd like to get more information as to why there wasn't a different solution than going to a paid site. According to what I've read you only get one article a month from substack. Was there no way to push back at vox and why? I agree with PP's opinion of Greenwald so I shugged when he left. Greenwald needs an editor and a fact checker before he posts his articles. He's a Hannity or Carlson for the left. But Yglesias makes good arguments to support his views. Is the problem that bad? Or perhaps he makes most of his money off his podcasts and didn't want to engage in the fight.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:25am