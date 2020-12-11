Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.
And here's the most frightening thing for rival Republicans with an eye on 2024: It's very hard to imagine anyone can keep Trump from the 2024 nomination if he wants it...
Comments
the Base will, of course, forever be his devoted worshippers.
Just thoughts on that.
They love the character he played running for office and basically campaigning while in office.
So if he breaks kayfabe, which might be necessary in like, court cases, he could lose them fast ( a clue is how fast they're deserting Fox the minute Fox breaks kayfabe.)
Actually he isn't even doing that well right now by staying in a hidey hole and tweeting? Or we'd be seeing a lot more riled up and ready to rumble indicators?
It is probably true that a full out announcement of a 2024 run will revive many. Because then it means more rallies. (Right now I think after saying that: f he does TV or radio, I'm guessing he demands a live audience when featured.)
Comparing to pro-wrestling helps a lot.
On the other hand, he could lose a lot of energy without the focused enemy of the vast Deep State conspiracy available to be against him. You have to have a major enemy.
He will definitely be able to feed Qanon type conspiracy nuts if he wants to, because an ex-president saying this or that will always be precious enigmas to decode and/or elaborate on.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:06pm
Noah Smith predicting similar to what a lot of other people are predicting, including some MSM:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:05am
1 Hail Mary? (kinda)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:42am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 5:01pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 4:59pm
lol!
as regards Trump's just recently finished public appearance
this first reply to Daniel is funny too:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 5:20pm
a fun retort to Drumpf and one can also see the new warning Twitter put on his tweets at the same time:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 7:30pm