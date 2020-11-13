Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
“She’s sort of like Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court. You’re going to have to work for it to persuade her.” https://t.co/fRiBP8QqxV— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
By Emily Rauhala & Loveday Morris @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 14
President Trump’s electoral defeat has shaken American followers of QAnon. International believers are mostly keeping faith — and taking the conspiracy in new directions.
The series finale:— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 13, 2020
Elissa Slotkin — one of few House Dems to survive in a district Trump won *twice* — sounds off on progressives, Pelosi, and her party’s condescending attitude toward half of America.
You’ll want to read to the bottom.https://t.co/dKabWIZiuq
10% of the service impacted
More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with infected co-workers, according to three people familiar with agency staffing.
The numbers are extraordinarily terrible.
Data obtained by The Daily Poster show that Lincoln Project ads were often ineffective — and some may have even convinced some voters to support Trump.
It seems scary, but the answer may be simpler than you think.
By Alex Ward @ Vox.com, Nov. 11
[....] When the resignations and appointments were announced, some worried that a sinister plot was afoot — that Trump loyalists were “burrowing” into the Defense Department so they couldn’t be removed when Biden takes office, or that there was some sort of coverup going on, or even that Trump was setting the stage for a coup.
This is so DEVASTATING—
29% of hospitalized #COVID19 patients died in 38 Michigan s during hospitalization (24%) or within 60 days of discharge (5%).
An astounding 63% of those in ICUs with #COVID19 died.
15% then rehospitalized within 60 days! https://t.co/4dOBno4u2w pic.twitter.com/tp9CXwdXlb
Cranks may be superior negotiators, more discerning decision-makers and cut their risk of having a heart attack. Cynics can expect more stable marriages, higher earnings and longer lives – though, of course, they’ll anticipate the opposite.
Since the election (which is still not technically over, although it’s very much decided), Congressional Democrats have squabbled over what is to blame for their less-than-stellar performance at the ballot box. Among the accusations, launched most vociferously by S.C. Rep. James Clyburn, is that “sloganeering” in the form of “Defund the police” was harmful for Democrats, particularly in congressional races.
Activists—and a bit of data—have challenged that claim.
Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:53pm
Is a mess according to this long piece published18 hrs. ago:
GOP lawmakers defend CIA Director Gina Haspel as Trump weighs firing her
By Zachary Cohen, Kaitlan Collins and Vivian Salama @ CNN via MSN.com, 18 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:03pm
Trump has a chain of command?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:21pm
Good rhetorical! I think the answer might be: a new one every hour?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:39pm
Bill Kristol again:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:05pm