This is so DEVASTATING—— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 12, 2020
29% of hospitalized #COVID19 patients died in 38 Michigan s during hospitalization (24%) or within 60 days of discharge (5%).
An astounding 63% of those in ICUs with #COVID19 died.
15% then rehospitalized within 60 days! https://t.co/4dOBno4u2w pic.twitter.com/tp9CXwdXlb
It seems scary, but the answer may be simpler than you think.
By Alex Ward @ Vox.com, Nov. 11
[....] When the resignations and appointments were announced, some worried that a sinister plot was afoot — that Trump loyalists were “burrowing” into the Defense Department so they couldn’t be removed when Biden takes office, or that there was some sort of coverup going on, or even that Trump was setting the stage for a coup.
Cranks may be superior negotiators, more discerning decision-makers and cut their risk of having a heart attack. Cynics can expect more stable marriages, higher earnings and longer lives – though, of course, they’ll anticipate the opposite.
Since the election (which is still not technically over, although it’s very much decided), Congressional Democrats have squabbled over what is to blame for their less-than-stellar performance at the ballot box. Among the accusations, launched most vociferously by S.C. Rep. James Clyburn, is that “sloganeering” in the form of “Defund the police” was harmful for Democrats, particularly in congressional races.
Activists—and a bit of data—have challenged that claim.
Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.
retweeted by Election Law blogger Rick Hasen:
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
These are the biggest demographic shifts in the 2020 election
How independents, Latino voters and Catholics shifted from 2016 and swung states for Biden and Trump https://t.co/QYWiQWFij0— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 11, 2020
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
A list of prominent Republicans who have congratulated Biden on his election victory:https://t.co/l7J5SXIWMA— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
The Armenia-Azerbaijan war showed that drones have changed warfare. Ignore this lesson at your peril.https://t.co/9FeYVtJcHb— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
USA TODAY
NEW YORK — New York City plans to launch a pilot program in two neighborhoods that will replace police officers for most 911 calls for mental health emergencies with a team of mental health and crisis professionals.
The new procedure is set to go into effect early next year in two "high-need" communities in New York City that are still being selected based on the number of 911 calls for mental health crises.
"This is the first time in our history that health professionals will be the default responders to mental health emergencies," New York City first lady Chirlane McCray said Tuesday as she announced the policy alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials.
By Davis Winkie @ MilitaryTimes.com, 4 hrs. ago
Two veterans — including a Navy vet who co-founded the Veterans for Trump organization — remain locked up in a Philadelphia jail and facing gun charges after their arrest last week outside a convention center where election officials were counting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to court documents obtained by Military Times.
NEW on Pence's continued difficult dance: As Corey Lewandowski tried to come up with ways to push false narrative about election fraud, he wanted Pence to travel to PA Convention Center to observe counting. Pence's top aide vetoed the request w/@anniekarni https://t.co/NhCgYb83x6— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 12, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 9:50pm
Kamala:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 9:53pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 10:42pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 10:46pm
"Sorry TX, Denver and AZ. Apparently NM and WY are also full. And Alaska is being transported to Seattle (and insurance won't pay anyway); upper WI full:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 10:57pm
message from New Zealand, not heaven anymore:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:12pm
lovely:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:15pm
"'We’re asking you to avoid any non essential travel. And if you must travel, then you must either quarantine for 14 days, or depending upon the state confirm a negative COVID test before coming back,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “You must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans, particularly if they include guests that do not live in your immediate household.'" — CBS News
No checks coming tho....to anyone...
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:18pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:37pm
Bill Kristol retweeted:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:01am
Elon Musk:
lots more comments by him on the thread in response to queries from people
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:05am
When Musk posts on twitter I take it seriously because of his long history of brilliant rational comments there. Is it possible the problems were caused by the nurse being a pedophile?
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:52am
The Thai guy was being a jerk.
Would've been a normal insult if Elon weren't a high profile billionaire.
But no, nothing outside if tech that Elon says is worth banking on.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:24am
I just used the pedo insult because it's a well known example. When that story broke I read many other angry stupid tweets he made. He's pretty much an ass on twitter.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:38am
Even I'm an ass on Twitter (maybe here as well). My luxury of posting anon.
Yes, Elon has the emotional development of a 12-year-old, but is doing great things.
In contrast to so many of our 12-year-old leaders and celebrities who aren't doing great things,
sometimes even evil things.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:57am
Yes he's going great things. I'm just saying that I don't trust anything he posts on twitter.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:29am