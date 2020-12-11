Since the election (which is still not technically over, although it’s very much decided), Congressional Democrats have squabbled over what is to blame for their less-than-stellar performance at the ballot box. Among the accusations, launched most vociferously by S.C. Rep. James Clyburn, is that “sloganeering” in the form of “Defund the police” was harmful for Democrats, particularly in congressional races.

Activists—and a bit of data—have challenged that claim.

According to a new Bloomberg CityLab report, which spoke to several activists for its report, noted that “pretty much every city in the U.S. that hosted protests” voted for President-elect Joe Biden, as did their surrounding suburbs. In fact, cities like Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Pittsburgh—all of which have relatively large Black populations and saw a lot of protest activity over the summer—were instrumental in giving Biden victories in their respective home states.

The Associated Press’ VoteCast survey, widely referenced in the wake of the election, found a majority (68 percent) of Biden voters thought racism among police was a serious problem. Most Biden voters (53 percent) also said it was a consideration in casting their votes.

“It was that organizing around police violence that actually led us to be able to mobilize folks to the polls,” Pittsburgh-based organizer Jasiri X told Citylab. “We took that energy and those resources that we got and for the first time we were able to hire people, and to recruit digital canvassers, and put money into things like voting festivals because we had access to those resources.”

A survey of Black voters conducted by Black Futures Lab prior to the election also found that protest-centered messaging was effective with engaging younger voters. Across all age groups, Black voters were most moved by messages that voting was an extension of their protest efforts.