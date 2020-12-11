Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
These are the biggest demographic shifts in the 2020 election
How independents, Latino voters and Catholics shifted from 2016 and swung states for Biden and Trump https://t.co/QYWiQWFij0— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 11, 2020
By Alex Ward @ Vox.com, Nov. 11
[....] When the resignations and appointments were announced, some worried that a sinister plot was afoot — that Trump loyalists were “burrowing” into the Defense Department so they couldn’t be removed when Biden takes office, or that there was some sort of coverup going on, or even that Trump was setting the stage for a coup.
29% of hospitalized #COVID19 patients died in 38 Michigan s during hospitalization (24%) or within 60 days of discharge (5%).
An astounding 63% of those in ICUs with #COVID19 died.
15% then rehospitalized within 60 days! https://t.co/4dOBno4u2w pic.twitter.com/tp9CXwdXlb
Cranks may be superior negotiators, more discerning decision-makers and cut their risk of having a heart attack. Cynics can expect more stable marriages, higher earnings and longer lives – though, of course, they’ll anticipate the opposite.
Since the election (which is still not technically over, although it’s very much decided), Congressional Democrats have squabbled over what is to blame for their less-than-stellar performance at the ballot box. Among the accusations, launched most vociferously by S.C. Rep. James Clyburn, is that “sloganeering” in the form of “Defund the police” was harmful for Democrats, particularly in congressional races.
Activists—and a bit of data—have challenged that claim.
Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
NEW YORK — New York City plans to launch a pilot program in two neighborhoods that will replace police officers for most 911 calls for mental health emergencies with a team of mental health and crisis professionals.
The new procedure is set to go into effect early next year in two "high-need" communities in New York City that are still being selected based on the number of 911 calls for mental health crises.
"This is the first time in our history that health professionals will be the default responders to mental health emergencies," New York City first lady Chirlane McCray said Tuesday as she announced the policy alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials.
By Davis Winkie @ MilitaryTimes.com, 4 hrs. ago
Two veterans — including a Navy vet who co-founded the Veterans for Trump organization — remain locked up in a Philadelphia jail and facing gun charges after their arrest last week outside a convention center where election officials were counting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to court documents obtained by Military Times.
NEW on Pence's continued difficult dance: As Corey Lewandowski tried to come up with ways to push false narrative about election fraud, he wanted Pence to travel to PA Convention Center to observe counting. Pence's top aide vetoed the request w/@anniekarni https://t.co/NhCgYb83x6— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 12, 2020
I served alongside @RonaldKlain. He is brilliant, strategic, organized and knows how to get things done.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 12, 2020
He’s a great choice to run the White House in these challenging times.https://t.co/wJ3lomWGKB
Comments
Here is the full chart at the top of their story; the bottom 1/3 is cut off in the tweet; also includes these groups-
helped Trump: more black men and more age 30-44
helped Biden: more white men and more Catholics
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:17am
To be clear: there are LOTSA charts, this one page is part of an entire set of articles; these charts are all focused on the swing decisive states this time, the states for the win.
Here's an excerpt of the text included to give an example:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:40am
Well, Bernie wasn't beating Joe up incessantly in front of liberal independents well into August.
And for Biden, "less is more" seems to apply - the lockdown possibly helped him, rather than 8 more months of overexposure. Including giving a bored media "scandals" to write about. There simply wasn't something new or fresh enough to go with, and Trump always demanded more eyeballs and clicks.
So I'm skeptical about what conclusions we can draw. Hillary made a good succuba/Baba Yaga to fuel the right's nightmares - still not quite sure why, but she became a Rorschach test of evil possibilities - right and left. Joe was VP while Hillary was SoS, along with whoever was SecDef, but she owns all military decisions under Obama, even more than Obama, including his 2nd 4 years. Against that, Sleepy Joe was a relief, a net positive - many people didn't want someone woke and energetic - that was Trump. And Bernie. Slow and easy was a good option.
And just like 2018's women's revolution, Bernie 1.0 was a known quantity, less fresh 4 years on.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:09am
I see a very clear conclusion: only Dems with a bipartisan attitude can win the presidency.
The moderates and independents are who did it for Joe. In swing states, of course. By large margins.
There are not enough people in any kind left coalition of any kind to do that. Pull some in with one message, you turn off others.
The narrative that the country has moved left is false, false, false.
Hillary was seen as more partisan. She was more partisan and she was painted as more partisan than she was. Far more than Obama.
It probably helped that Kamala was a tough prosecutor or she may have hurt. The V-P, though, is always appointed so late that there's not that much of time to paint him or her as there is with the candidate.
Maybe millennials will turn this situation as more boomers die, but probably not, because forever it's been a known phenomenon that people get more moderate as they age.
Also a reminder that Trump did not prove to be moderate nor bipartisan, just the opposite, so there was an added kicker to the effect here. He appeared in 2016 to be so in some ways, more than any other GOP candidates, a fresh nonpartisan actor who was willing to bash partisan others in his party, but didn't end up that way at all, just more partisanship.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:21pm
P.S. Also: White men + 7 for Biden, black men + 6 for Trump.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:43pm
revisiting this thread on Kamala Harris's selection, I see there were indications of it being a bit of a "Sister Souljah" moment for the far left, as in: shuddup already, you'll eat this and like it, we are not going to pander to you and your friends who chant "fuck Joe Biden" at BLM protests.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:31pm
For once Trump's right - Fox wasn't near as harsh this cycle as 2016.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 2:13pm
Garcia Martinez knows Hispanic culture, it's deep in his soul; he also knows the techie "liberalatarian" world too-the wrote a book on it, left it for isolation for a while, living on a boat, but now is back in the thick of it in the Bay area, took some kind of major position offered I am not clear about.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 4:05pm
What about the Jerry Falwell/Liberty evangelicals? Did zippergate & pool boys and revelations about his vast wealth dampen the Christian turnout? or more "Fake News"?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 5:48pm
they do have this on that WaPo "demographic shifts" page:
White evangelical Christians (28% of voters) went + 8 for Biden over Hillary vote in 2016 and -4 from vote for Trump in 2016. They compare these to "all other voters" (72%) where the same numbers are equal pluses, cancelling each other out, + 2 for Trump and + 2 for Biden! So they are basically saying the evangelical voters that flipped made a difference!
The evangelicals are broken out from "religion" presented this way: Protestant/Other Christian 43%, Catholic 25%, No Religion 22%. First category: Biden and Clinton vote equal, and Trump +4. Second: Biden + 6, Trump -3. Third: Biden -2, Trump + 6.
So it does certainly looked like some evangelicals switching to Joe from Trump helped him, and the other kind of Protestants didn't?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 6:33pm
The ultimate 'splainer why the national Dem party needs to court the middle and the Republican party doesn't:
The crisis isn’t too much polarization. It’s too little democracy.
If Republicans couldn’t win so much power while losing votes, the US wouldn’t be in the current crisis.
By Ezra Klein @ Vox.com, Nov 12, 2020, 11:40am EST
Basically a summary of what he learned writing his book on political polarization, so grab it and you don't have to read the book. Cavaet: no easy solutions if Dems keep losing the ability to undo some of the gerrymandering much less the electoral college.
Alternately, my thoughts: people moving away from urban areas because of Covid-19 might even things out some!
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 10:38pm