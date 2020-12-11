Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
The Republican senator asserted during a podcast interview on KRMG that there was “nothing wrong” with allowing Biden to access the briefings and “to be able to prepare himself” for the presidency.
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:41pm
And then they all fall down- Lindsey Graham is on board too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:44pm
great quote on Lindsey from Obama's book:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 5:00pm
how many times do smart political people have to point out that Trump is a troll who does kabuki, kayfabe, FALSE CRISES and that he won't follow through with anything that really does anything except distract everyone? Four years now eveyone's been falling for it.
All the talk on CNN and MSNBC today is not "will he leave?" but "what's he gonna do in leaving and after leaving?" and "will he ever formally concede, or will he just leave?"
A whole couple days freaking out for nothing.
And the main new theme: what's he going to do with pardons and how is he gonna do it and will it be legal?
Except for the pardons issue, I've been well informed by doing this: WATCH JOE BIDEN, not Trump. If he freaks out, then it's worth freaking out.
The other good advice: his silence in not speaking publicly and only tweeting is the concession speech.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:58pm