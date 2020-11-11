Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
retweeted by Election Law blogger Rick Hasen:
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
These are the biggest demographic shifts in the 2020 election
How independents, Latino voters and Catholics shifted from 2016 and swung states for Biden and Trump https://t.co/QYWiQWFij0— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 11, 2020
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
A list of prominent Republicans who have congratulated Biden on his election victory:https://t.co/l7J5SXIWMA— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
The Armenia-Azerbaijan war showed that drones have changed warfare. Ignore this lesson at your peril.https://t.co/9FeYVtJcHb— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
USA TODAY
NEW YORK — New York City plans to launch a pilot program in two neighborhoods that will replace police officers for most 911 calls for mental health emergencies with a team of mental health and crisis professionals.
The new procedure is set to go into effect early next year in two "high-need" communities in New York City that are still being selected based on the number of 911 calls for mental health crises.
"This is the first time in our history that health professionals will be the default responders to mental health emergencies," New York City first lady Chirlane McCray said Tuesday as she announced the policy alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials.
By Davis Winkie @ MilitaryTimes.com, 4 hrs. ago
Two veterans — including a Navy vet who co-founded the Veterans for Trump organization — remain locked up in a Philadelphia jail and facing gun charges after their arrest last week outside a convention center where election officials were counting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to court documents obtained by Military Times.
NEW on Pence's continued difficult dance: As Corey Lewandowski tried to come up with ways to push false narrative about election fraud, he wanted Pence to travel to PA Convention Center to observe counting. Pence's top aide vetoed the request w/@anniekarni https://t.co/NhCgYb83x6— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 12, 2020
I served alongside @RonaldKlain. He is brilliant, strategic, organized and knows how to get things done.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 12, 2020
He’s a great choice to run the White House in these challenging times.https://t.co/wJ3lomWGKB
The 2020 election wasn’t just historic for its turnout — it also cost an arm and a leg, writes Brennan Center Fellow @ProfCiara. https://t.co/LYaZd6IsPt— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) November 11, 2020
article is from August but they just retweeted this so it's implied this analysis is still newsworthy
Different sources in El Salvador disagree about the country’s homicide rate: https://t.co/mrmwldeYdn via @elsalvadorcom
There have been different reasons given behind El Salvador’s lauded drop in homicides: https://t.co/94ICLEZg4z
I took this article seriously immediately because I saw Julian Borger retweet it. Borger is like an eminence grise now in the reporting of international affairs. He would have had to deal with the results of Fisk's "style" all during the Bush/Blair years, and even before, as to war in the Balkans, in trying to accurately report what was really going on.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
same story way back on Nov. 4 from the A.P. It hasn't flipped to a blue state from a red one, it's a new category: a split-ticket state. This year, it was still Republican down ticket, but local GOP shouldn't count on that--if those bums don't do their job, they might get the axe next time.
Likewise, Dems who think this vote means AZ is moving towards any kind of Dem platform, whatever it might be in the future, are deluding themselves.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 7:30pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:07am
The way Eva Longoria got shut down should give some idea. As REM sang, "Everybody Hurts" - focusing down on one group's pain at the expense of others just doesn't work. Telling people to shut up just doesn't work.
Hispanic population 52m (47m citizens)
Black population 44m
Asian population 22m (and growing comparatively fast)
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/05/07/asian-americans-are-the...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:28am
I also just think more of those demographics are pro-small business and even gig work and are libertarian in some ways, they don't want a big federal government with lots of bureaucracy. I.E. they don't want to be told they can't use plastic straws. Some probably go for Trump's shtick like complaining about water pressure. They don''t want more regulation of Lyft and Uber, they see it as a innovation that needs time and offers work. Many Asians especially don't like affirmative action AT ALL. They want to buy multi family homes and use the rent to pay the mortgage, they don't want to have to fight a squatter not paying them rent because of strict renter protection laws. Etc. In California especially there's a ton of local regulation and I get an earload of how horrible they are from relatives. One thing I know they don't like, though riots, looting, constant protests--especially of the type using bulhorns yelling at the capitalist pigs at the cashier lanes at the local Target, probably not too into lockdowns where they can't do the service work they sell for a living.
Not so much about "woke" culture wars, that's a young privileged educated thing including a lot of whites, I don't think a lot of them even pay attention to that. (Young Latinas in my hood are certainly NOT into woke, they're into Cardi B.)
A lot of them are just "3rd way" Dems, when AOC's The Squad took over the messaging, like it or not, the GOP did that, the louder she and her pals are, the more the socialist label sticks. To Bernie's benefit, he at least knows how to talk to working class whites as a substitute demo.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:24am
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:39am
Jeff Flake:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:34pm