Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
We’ve got important work to do in Georgia, but rest up today. We need you fully energized.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
In the meantime:
Follow @ossoff &
Follow @ReverendWarnock
more after the jump
Get ready. https://t.co/jchiTwUABe— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
and then they retweeted this thread:
We can make the next 4 years the most productive for Civil and Voting Rights since 1964-65.— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 8, 2020
But only if we win the Senate.
followed by this
Is Georgia on your mind? It’s on ours too.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
Donate here and help fund our fight to take power away from Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/gwooi9TsNW
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
These are the biggest demographic shifts in the 2020 election
How independents, Latino voters and Catholics shifted from 2016 and swung states for Biden and Trump https://t.co/QYWiQWFij0— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 11, 2020
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
A list of prominent Republicans who have congratulated Biden on his election victory:https://t.co/l7J5SXIWMA— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
The Armenia-Azerbaijan war showed that drones have changed warfare. Ignore this lesson at your peril.https://t.co/9FeYVtJcHb— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
USA TODAY
NEW YORK — New York City plans to launch a pilot program in two neighborhoods that will replace police officers for most 911 calls for mental health emergencies with a team of mental health and crisis professionals.
The new procedure is set to go into effect early next year in two "high-need" communities in New York City that are still being selected based on the number of 911 calls for mental health crises.
"This is the first time in our history that health professionals will be the default responders to mental health emergencies," New York City first lady Chirlane McCray said Tuesday as she announced the policy alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials.
By Davis Winkie @ MilitaryTimes.com, 4 hrs. ago
Two veterans — including a Navy vet who co-founded the Veterans for Trump organization — remain locked up in a Philadelphia jail and facing gun charges after their arrest last week outside a convention center where election officials were counting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to court documents obtained by Military Times.
NEW on Pence's continued difficult dance: As Corey Lewandowski tried to come up with ways to push false narrative about election fraud, he wanted Pence to travel to PA Convention Center to observe counting. Pence's top aide vetoed the request w/@anniekarni https://t.co/NhCgYb83x6— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 12, 2020
I served alongside @RonaldKlain. He is brilliant, strategic, organized and knows how to get things done.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 12, 2020
He’s a great choice to run the White House in these challenging times.https://t.co/wJ3lomWGKB
That’s a wrap folks! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/eEFqJ1GYA0— Lovie (@Lovie_19) November 11, 2020
The 2020 election wasn’t just historic for its turnout — it also cost an arm and a leg, writes Brennan Center Fellow @ProfCiara. https://t.co/LYaZd6IsPt— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) November 11, 2020
article is from August but they just retweeted this so it's implied this analysis is still newsworthy
Different sources in El Salvador disagree about the country’s homicide rate: https://t.co/mrmwldeYdn via @elsalvadorcom
There have been different reasons given behind El Salvador’s lauded drop in homicides: https://t.co/94ICLEZg4z
I took this article seriously immediately because I saw Julian Borger retweet it. Borger is like an eminence grise now in the reporting of international affairs. He would have had to deal with the results of Fisk's "style" all during the Bush/Blair years, and even before, as to war in the Balkans, in trying to accurately report what was really going on.
‘On the day they were married, Dr. Sahin and Dr. Türeci returned to the lab after the ceremony.’— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) November 11, 2020
https://t.co/hg6YD9Q1CM
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I have seen a lot of mocking of the Lincoln Project on Colbert Report.
by Orion on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 9:28pm
Sometimes . . . @orion
You just have to hold your nose.
Two ideologies can defeat a common opponent.
Use 'em ... then lose 'em.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:20pm
Starting a second project > Trump's election lawyers & their clients
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:20am
Here they are targeting Jones Day employees with links to Linked In! Rough stuff:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:50am
looks like they got into Twitter trouble for activities related to the above
Lincoln Project Locked Out of Twitter Account for Targeting Trump’s Election Fraud Attorneys
ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR
By Rachel Olding , Breaking News Editor & Adam Rawnsley @ DailyBeast.com,Updated Nov. 10, 2020 6:01PM ET / Published Nov. 10, 2020 3:24PM ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:34am
The already put up images of participants who sent in screenshots of their harrassment of Days Jones on Linked In:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:55am
More
retweeted this:
@'ed Donald Trump this:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42am
And there seems to be a third project of identifying who is helping the transition and shaming others who aren't?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:47am
Back to the Georgia Senate race:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:52am
Isn't he the one who fucked Stacy Abrams? ballot-wise. Even his mother wouldn't fuck him literally. Oh wait, is that too Southern for this venue?)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:19am
something viral going on that's not Covid
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:31pm
Interesting calling out of Senator Cornyn as an idiot:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:49pm