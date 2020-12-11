Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
The Republican senator asserted during a podcast interview on KRMG that there was “nothing wrong” with allowing Biden to access the briefings and “to be able to prepare himself” for the presidency.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:22pm