By Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) | November 12, 2020 8:53 a.m.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.

The Republican senator asserted during a podcast interview on KRMG that there was “nothing wrong” with allowing Biden to access the briefings and “to be able to prepare himself” for the presidency.

