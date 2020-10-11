    FDT

    FDT is a high rated song on iTunes. FDT means F*** Donald Trump. The song actually played on CNN as a camera crew was dancing in the streets in Atlanta after Biden was declared President-Elect. It allowed people to express their frustration living 4 years under Donald Trump. Dancing in the streets to FDT. Relieving stress.It was a Saturday. The high road can be taken in houses of worship on Sunday, or in the future. Express joy. Nothing burned. Nothing broken. Joy.

    There were calls to understand the pain of the Trump supporters. Nah, this was Saturday and there were demons to be exorcized. Obama was born in Kenya. Obama was not a legitimate President. Go back to where you came from. The Congresswoman is a liar. Baltimore is rat infested. John Lewis lives in a poverty stricken area, There was so much more. FDT.

    Understanding the pain of Trump supporters was not happening on Saturday. Trumpeters told us F*** Your Feelings.
    Trump still has not conceded. Republicans are not congratulating Biden. FDT. Stacey Abrams had the perfect reaction:

    “There is an orange menace of putrescence who will no longer be able to occupy the White House,” Abrams said on CBS' “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." “That’s a big deal. There is an incoming president who has moral leadership and character and who actually believes in science and facts.”

    https://www.bet.com/news/national/2020/11/10/stacey-abrams-georgia-joe-biden-kamala-harris-win-trump.html

    When Republicans come their senses, we will be ready to talk. 
    Until then, FDT.

    After January 20th, we will see who is sane on the other side.

    BTW:

    There are more QAnon believers in the Republican House, than African-Americans.

    Trump loyalists in place at DOD

    Pence heads the coronavirus virus team, takes vacation

    Pompeo says there will be a transition to a second Trump term.

    Trump is filing lawsuits


    Yep, 1st to comment on own thread, w/o fail.


    SFW . . .

    ^^That doesn't mean safe for work

    And you to point it out like a child looking
    to make points with the teacher.

    Oh my my my...

     

    ~OGD~

     


    I point it out like a moderator (see masthead) who likes to improve content here, like deleting a repeat post that someone put up thinking we should all stare at and admire the same content yet another week. Yes, "Child" does come to mind.


    Huh ... PP?

    Are you speaking about high brow stuff like the following to improve content here ?

    Even his mother wouldn't fuck him literally. Oh wait, is that too Southern for this venue? by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:19am

    ~OGD~

     


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:46am

    Lol

    Edit to add:

    I think it was NCD who first mentioned being in Argument Clinic.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:59am

    I at least write my own jokes, whether you like it or not.


    Lol

    An attempted coup and they argue about whether Annette Gordon-Reed is Woke.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 1:54pm

    translation: others should not take this personal, when rmrd uses the pronoun "they", he doesn't mean anyone on dagblog. It's just an anonymous "they" that lives in his head and he fights with all the time.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:04pm

    AA

    You directly use my name. I use they.

    Again you project. I don't spend a great deal of time worrying about what you think of me.

    There are many people who focus on the Woke

    I lump you together,

    I don't have any one particular individual in mind when I use they.

    Stop whining.

    BTW, using your particular definition, I know what Gordon-Reed thinks as well.

    I'm not fighting

    Look at the second comment on the thread, that is the unbiased administrator.

    Edit to add:

    They comes when I am told what to take out of a Dave Chappelle sketch

    They comes up when there is agreement about OGD GIFs

    Edit to add:

    Lets recap

    You repeated bring up my name and follow with insults.

    You have no problem sharing the insults with them

    It is not unusual for one of them to follow up with another insult.

    There was a recent post that you knew what Annette Gordon-Reed thought because you met her and read her books

    I offered her comments about BLM, you said that I was cherry- picking

    I linked to Roxane Gay's opinion about that election

    You dismissed her comments because, from within your bubble, you knew what she actually thought

    You previously told us that you knew the thought process of Camille Paglia

    You are 0 for 3 in mind reading from the bubble

    I don't take your words personally

    I ask that you stop making it personal.

     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 5:48pm

    I wrote a piece tangentially about the Chappelle sketch based on AA's comments.
    You somehow thought some political response from Stacy Abrams was hilarious & relevant. I didn't.
    I haven't written that many longer pieces in a long time - I didn't want it sidetrack with more rote listings of what Trump did or quoting large chunks of Chappelle's performance back at me or whatever.
    I noted before about your typically getting in the 1st and followup word on all your posts. It's like a deflective mechanism to ward of others who'd comment - they can't even really get to the original, it's protected by the 2nd. WHatever.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:02pm

    maybe "rmrd0000" is his real name?surprise


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:05pm

    Yep, whatever

    Edit to add:

    My comment to you here was that a person who created a link making the first comment on their own thread was not unusual.

    2nd Edit to add:

    You sprinkled Trump throughout your post related to Chappelle

     


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 7:58pm

    My intelligence can be questioned, etc. You are silent. You see this and then claim that I chase people away. You are biased.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 8:35pm

    1) by once again commenting first on your own comment, my response to your 1st is again separated from it. Yes, there are reasons to do this, when the point of the comment shifts enough or stands on its own, or a Twitter/video embed is a pain to get right, but commenting your own comment largely fills up the Comment roll on the right, which lowers the amount of diverse commentary on the site.

    2) wow, i used Trump's name twice in that long piece, but as a post-Trump segue, riffing off of Chappelle and how we treat people, et al. I suggest you re-read the piece if you think any Trump commentary was warranted. There are hundreds of those posts on this site you can like on. I was quite happy to have written a longer piece after years that *wasn't* all about Trump, thank you.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:00am

    It is done by others, multiple times.


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:26am

    #1 is a quirk, #2 is a prob (tho others don't do #1 near as much - but you found saying Trump 2x as "sprinkled", so not sure I trust your counting on #1 either)


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:43am

    The lack of trust is mutual.

    Edit to add:

    How did you magically separate your comment from the rest of the thread?


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:54am

    I have seen it done by others at dagblog.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:45am

    Arizona: Judge rejects Trump team's request for secret evidence in lawsuit over Maricopa County votes

    The big bad enormous Trump lawsuit evidence, not secret anymore, is that it concerns only about 180 ballots. Biden leads by 15,000.

    They are needing signatures or other errors.  Arizona allows ballot errors like this to be corrected up to one week (today) after the election, and voters are notified by text, phone and the mail how to verify their mail in ballot.


    by NCD on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:36pm

    Thanks NCD

    Good gawd . . .

    only about 180 ballots

    Like puppies . . .

     

    ~OGD~

     


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 4:43am

    I know you like your gifs. It's your trademark. It's a trivial replacement for astute commentary. I find them distracting.


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:44pm

    agree, always felt they hurt his rep, espec. when they were added to serious content that was actually quite good. just two persons' opinion as readers, of course. Maybe others actually like childish cartoon gifs added to serious content, maybe we are outliers?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:15pm

    I often note the complaints about the Woke. The Woke are totally screwed up. We get lists of what changes the Woke need to make. BLM was created as a response to police abuse. BLM is too Woke. BLM has to focus on the crime in black communities. As I have noted in the past, in 1994, when the Black community asked for help with crime, they got mass incarceration. Police reform  will have to come before the focus on crime, The police are not trusted, Many may say, we have heard this argument before, I will point out that many have no problem repeating the demand that BLM change their focus from police abuse.

    Trump and the GOP are refusing to participate in a Presidential transition. This puts the country at risk. If demands are made on the Woke, where are the demands that Trump supporters tell Republicans to stop this crap? Trump supporters should act like patriots and tell Republicans to behave like they put country over party.

    Ridiculing the Woke is easy. Reminding people of their patriotic duty is hard.

    Or, as heard in some Southern homes, "Child act like you have some common sense".


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:06pm

    From Kali Holloway at The Daily Beast

    For about 24 hours after the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, Democrats and other opponents of fascism—which is to say, anti-fascists—danced in the streets in an outpouring of both joy and relief at the end of the most openly bigoted, corrupt and destructive presidential administration in the modern era.

    And then, like clockwork, the same awful people who have supported this awful president re-proved their awfulness, by issuing demands that everybody stop and think about how all this made Trump and his white supremacist cult feel—often with the implication that if Trump and his followers refuse to accept his defeat, maybe it didn’t really happen.

    Even before the celebrations began, former Republican Senator turned paid Trump sycophant Rick Santorum suggested Trump’s supporters need “time to figure this out,” and cautioned that “this is a very emotional” period for the president’s loser-supporting base. Megyn Kelly—the erstwhile Fox News correspondent who stoked white resentment over Black Lives Matter and race-baited a fake boogie-man out of the “New Black Panthers”—tweeted that Trump supporters have been unfairly “attacked relentlessly” and “demonized as the worst of humanity for 4yrs.” The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway—who in a single recent TV news segment both claimed a Trump supporter who yelled “White power!” was being “sarcastic,” and then unironically bemoaned “people advocating hatred toward white people”—took to social media to defend tender Trumpian feelings, which she claimed the media has ignored for the last four years. “The behavior of some prominent people on the left is downright toxic and abusive” she wrote on Twitter, in defense of a man who’s been accused of sexual abuse by numerous women. “If a woman you know were being horrifically abused and then told to make peace with her abuser, you’d recognize it as such.”

    Entitlement is a hell of a drug. Only its intoxication could explain Trump supporters demanding the rest of us—especially those of us who have been the target of this hateful administration, who have been unequivocally informed that we are not welcome here by this president—should coddle his followers as they cope with their leader’s loss. And accompanying those voices, in tones of peak white obliviousness, were a spectrum of public figures from Katy Perry to Ian Bremmer urging folks to reach out to their terrorizers from the last four years. The trauma of marginalized folks abused at every turn by this administration—and by its most trusted institutions, even in the best of times—will apparently always be treated as secondary to the feelings of self-pitying white folks.

    These people have the nerve to insist we attend to the emotional wants of those who made “Fuck Your Feelings” and “Make Liberals Cry Again” both their personal mantra and a ubiquitous merchandising tagline, who have been the loud and proud cheering section for hate, who have threatened and carried out racist violence, who explicitly elected this president to strategically harm Black folks and anyone else who they thought might be gaining on white power. Pleas for kindness toward members of the meanest, most selfish, deeply bigoted American political movement of my lifetime—delivered by the white lady who said Black people were being too sensitive about blackface, and the homophobe who compared LGBT relationships to “man on dog” sex—are par for the course for people who genuinely believe that the humanity of white Americans trumps everyone else’s.

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/fuck-his-feelings-trumps-a-loser-and-his-followers-are-whiners?ref=home

     

    Dave Chappelle is a funny guy. He was wrong in his standup in 2016 when he said give Trump a chance. He now asks us to think about how Trump supporters feel after their loss. The big problem is that we took the loss and sucked it up. Trump supporters are trying to overturn an election.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42pm

