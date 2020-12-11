Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
Comments
The Gray Zone?
Oooo... A real conundrum . . .
Shades of the days of COINTELPRO tactics still used to this day.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 5:53am