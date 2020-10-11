Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
FDT is a high rated song on iTunes. FDT means F*** Donald Trump. The song actually played on CNN as a camera crew was dancing in the streets in Atlanta after Biden was declared President-Elect. It allowed people to express their frustration living 4 years under Donald Trump. Dancing in the streets to FDT. Relieving stress.It was a Saturday. The high road can be taken in houses of worship on Sunday, or in the future. Express joy. Nothing burned. Nothing broken. Joy.
There were calls to understand the pain of the Trump supporters. Nah, this was Saturday and there were demons to be exorcized. Obama was born in Kenya. Obama was not a legitimate President. Go back to where you came from. The Congresswoman is a liar. Baltimore is rat infested. John Lewis lives in a poverty stricken area, There was so much more. FDT.
Understanding the pain of Trump supporters was not happening on Saturday. Trumpeters told us F*** Your Feelings.
Trump still has not conceded. Republicans are not congratulating Biden. FDT. Stacey Abrams had the perfect reaction:
“There is an orange menace of putrescence who will no longer be able to occupy the White House,” Abrams said on CBS' “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." “That’s a big deal. There is an incoming president who has moral leadership and character and who actually believes in science and facts.”
When Republicans come their senses, we will be ready to talk.
Until then, FDT.
After January 20th, we will see who is sane on the other side.
BTW:
There are more QAnon believers in the Republican House, than African-Americans.
Trump loyalists in place at DOD
Pence heads the coronavirus virus team, takes vacation
Pompeo says there will be a transition to a second Trump term.
Trump is filing lawsuits
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:43pm
Yep, 1st to comment on own thread, w/o fail.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:11am
And you to point it out like a child looking
to make points with the teacher.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 4:34am
I point it out like a moderator (see masthead) who likes to improve content here, like deleting a repeat post that someone put up thinking we should all stare at and admire the same content yet another week. Yes, "Child" does come to mind.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 5:17am
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 1:54pm
Arizona: Judge rejects Trump team's request for secret evidence in lawsuit over Maricopa County votes
The big bad enormous Trump lawsuit evidence, not secret anymore, is that it concerns only about 180 ballots. Biden leads by 15,000.
They are needing signatures or other errors. Arizona allows ballot errors like this to be corrected up to one week (today) after the election, and voters are notified by text, phone and the mail how to verify their mail in ballot.
From Kali Holloway at The Daily Beast
https://www.thedailybeast.com/fuck-his-feelings-trumps-a-loser-and-his-followers-are-whiners?ref=home
Dave Chappelle is a funny guy. He was wrong in his standup in 2016 when he said give Trump a chance. He now asks us to think about how Trump supporters feel after their loss. The big problem is that we took the loss and sucked it up. Trump supporters are trying to overturn an election.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42pm