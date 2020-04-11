Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
USA TODAY
NEW YORK — New York City plans to launch a pilot program in two neighborhoods that will replace police officers for most 911 calls for mental health emergencies with a team of mental health and crisis professionals.
The new procedure is set to go into effect early next year in two "high-need" communities in New York City that are still being selected based on the number of 911 calls for mental health crises.
"This is the first time in our history that health professionals will be the default responders to mental health emergencies," New York City first lady Chirlane McCray said Tuesday as she announced the policy alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials.
By Davis Winkie @ MilitaryTimes.com, 4 hrs. ago
Two veterans — including a Navy vet who co-founded the Veterans for Trump organization — remain locked up in a Philadelphia jail and facing gun charges after their arrest last week outside a convention center where election officials were counting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to court documents obtained by Military Times.
NEW on Pence's continued difficult dance: As Corey Lewandowski tried to come up with ways to push false narrative about election fraud, he wanted Pence to travel to PA Convention Center to observe counting. Pence's top aide vetoed the request w/@anniekarni https://t.co/NhCgYb83x6— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 12, 2020
I served alongside @RonaldKlain. He is brilliant, strategic, organized and knows how to get things done.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 12, 2020
He’s a great choice to run the White House in these challenging times.https://t.co/wJ3lomWGKB
That’s a wrap folks! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/eEFqJ1GYA0— Lovie (@Lovie_19) November 11, 2020
The 2020 election wasn’t just historic for its turnout — it also cost an arm and a leg, writes Brennan Center Fellow @ProfCiara. https://t.co/LYaZd6IsPt— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) November 11, 2020
article is from August but they just retweeted this so it's implied this analysis is still newsworthy
Different sources in El Salvador disagree about the country’s homicide rate: https://t.co/mrmwldeYdn via @elsalvadorcom
There have been different reasons given behind El Salvador’s lauded drop in homicides: https://t.co/94ICLEZg4z
I took this article seriously immediately because I saw Julian Borger retweet it. Borger is like an eminence grise now in the reporting of international affairs. He would have had to deal with the results of Fisk's "style" all during the Bush/Blair years, and even before, as to war in the Balkans, in trying to accurately report what was really going on.
‘On the day they were married, Dr. Sahin and Dr. Türeci returned to the lab after the ceremony.’— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) November 11, 2020
https://t.co/hg6YD9Q1CM
A very smart move.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 10, 2020
In the next administration there must be no conflicts of interest or appearances of conflicts. No emoluments. No games.
Just real public servants.https://t.co/0giTV4ZKhM via @ABAJournal
Superb https://t.co/S1WfOzBjRo— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 10, 2020
By Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow, Amy Goldstein, Paige Winfield Cunningham and Paulina Firozi
from Live updates @ WashingtonPost.com, November 10, 2020 at 12:38 p.m. EST
Oct. 29 at The Atlantic, by Christian Paz
excerpt
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:16pm
Hokum: "America, we’re really at the crossroads of either self-governance or being dependent on the government—and Hispanics know very well which decision they need to be making.”
Cubans gravitate towards right wing authoritarians, like Batista or Trump, with those on the in having the opportunities for graft and corruption. Miami-Dade is nearly half Cuban and has one of the highest violent and property crime rates in the country. Florida is the motherlode of scams. Cubans resent Hispanics of Mexican origin, think they are better than them, and if Cubans say Mexico is corrupt, when has Cuba ever not been corrupt?
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 3:33pm
It seems to me that one the problems of immigrants who have become citizens of all kinds of Hispanic backgrounds may have a more Republican-leaning ideology because it agrees with the reasons they immigrated, including starting their own businesses. And the immigrants of all kinds of Hispanic backgrounds who only have a green card are probably the more Democratic leaning as they come for the ability for earned income, to send remittances to others at home, they are not able to vote and haven't the luxury of time of thinking about such things. Furthermore the latter have seen how the DACA kids have been treated trying to become full citizens. So it's: why bother?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 6:07pm
On the contrary, domestic small business stocks took a hit from expectation Republicans holding the Senate will block Biden domestic infrastructure investments:
"Anticipation that a Republican Senate would keep a tight grip on the government’s purse strings meant less enthusiasm for smaller companies. The Russell 2000 index of small capitalization stocks — which tend to be more domestically focused firms whose businesses depend largely on activity in the United States — drastically underperformed the gain for larger stocks."
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 7:43pm
I wasn't talking logical! I was talking ideology.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:54pm
Yglesias/Vox on topic:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:07pm
What they are describing in this article very much reminded me of the two "Prosperity Gospel" evangelical churches in my Bronx zip code, which here seem to be most popular with Caribbean immigrants (we don't have many Mexicans or Cubans, nor Venezuelans or any other South Americans; we do have lots of Dominicians, and plenty of Puerto Ricans and Jamaicans, who dominate and help elect Democrats, but are pretty pro-police. Along with Chinese, Koreans, Indians, Irish, Russians, Pakistanis, Egyptians...Koreans have their own Christian church, the ones I have met do strike me as Republican types but can't know for sure. There's a Buddhist temple as well! Covid may have sunk them all, tho...) I mention all the ethnicities because this thought also struck me--I can't think of a single person I've met in this neighborhood that I think would support "socialism". They all to a one seem to be into capitalist pursuits.
Miami-Dade Hispanics helped sink Biden in Florida
By Beth Reinhard & Lori Rozsa @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 4
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:25am
Published Oct. 25, dateline Miami
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:04am
Latinos respond to propaganda - surprised?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:20am
Thanks, I figured something like that going on precisely because I've read so many stories about nightmarish results from the way social media use rumor mongers in Latin and South America in small tribal group to small tribal group. (As in lynch mob type situations against pedophiles or the like.) It's a problem in parts of Africa too.
I would argue, though, that it comes from not trusting propaganda though!. And only trusting family and friends and who those people vouch for. Wherever there's corrupt government that controls media in some way.
Wherever they have such an ingrained distrust of propaganda from official media, they take to social media like bees to honey, because they can pass info in very small tribal groups. They trust the people in them, often familial based. With the rumor mongering and gossip one would expect from that!
Does show how not being fluent in English can be a big problem, because like it or not, English is where some independent factual reporting is still going on? So ripe a situation for agents provocateurs who can speak the lingo and understand the small tribes, their interests and fear.
I can't imagine how frustrating it must be, much worse than dealing with a deluded Trumpie or Qanon fan on Twitter, because there al least you have outsiders to help
Really hits home how globalized English as a universal language supporting free speech is a better way for all it's faults? These little tribal groups: ugh, way to build hate and distrust of anybody with different DNA.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:32am
This one comment gave me a beeeg reality check on topic. Let's not forget that "Hispanics" or "Latinos" are a ridiculous label, as they are a huge and diverse group on track to be the majority, soon may not even be a legit minority. Just as whypipple are a huge and diverse group. There are Trump fans and then there are lots of others.
Gawd I wish all race/ethnicity questions were erased from the census. We're Americans, that's it. Need to stop falling for the minorities game and start paying more attention to economic classes and the like.
Edit to add: the language problem is still one that divides. Maybe AI can solve that soon, though? In the meantime, couldn't census ask about what is the person's main language instead of race or ethnicity?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:20pm
Using economic class alone is a horrible idea
For example, lower levels of medical care persists in the Black community even with a higher economic status
You want to hide that reality because it does not fit into your view from the bubble
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:40pm
lol you really need to stop using the bubble slur because it makes you look ridiculously incoherent. Focusing myopically on the interests of a minority of anything is the definition of bubble, the opposite of big picture or even view from another different bubble. Everything you have ever done on this site is emphasize that a bubble or minority view is important, that all the rest of us, the majority out in the world need to understand your favorite minority bubble and all the details inside that bubble, everything that happens to your bubble needs to be noted, there is nothing more important to learn about than what happened to your bubble today and the next and the next...
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:55pm
just posted because it's thought-provoking. Self-describes as Business Owner, Financial Planner, Investor, liberal. Been tweeting since 2011, says he lives in Smyrna.
He is followed by, among others: Danny Cardwell
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:50pm
Yglesias & Krugman on same meme:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:51pm
On how Asian-Americans voted in Neveda & increase in Trump support among Vietnamese-Americans
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:07pm