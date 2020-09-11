Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Now this is an interesting game to play because I know I posted the news a few days back that Esper submitted a letter of resignation. He's practicing up for playing The Apprentice character again?
to which this guy replied with this 'toon, which is spot on because what the toddler having temper tantrums is going to do is leave a really big mess bigger than the one already there:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 2:04pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 2:37pm
This is all bogus bullshit temper tantrum play acting, I posted the news from NBC 3 days ago right here, copied and pasted below. Esper's preference was like to leave ASAP if not yesterday. Bet Drumpf finally read up on it and found out Esper's work with Congress to change the military base names before he leaves. As usual with Drumpf it's ego before country, by doing this he signals American disarray to the world
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 4:26pm
eh on the other hand it's mostly playacting and little danger, it's not a world secret that a significant number of important White House people and now another cabinet member are sick with covid or at least in quarantine with it, more likely to come. So understaffed that they can't even find someone capable to set up a press conference in Philly to have a press conference challenging the election.
It's basically a laughing stock show interregnum as there is faith competent hands are coming.
The markets are doing well, that tells you a lot of smart people aren't expecting the end of the world anytime soon. And that's really all we ever have as far as good fortune telling is concerned.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 4:38pm
also any serious playa on the world stage, state or non-state actors, are more concerned right now with figuring out what's going to happen with our new government, and how to manipulate that to their benefit, not this failed state version, why waste time on it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 4:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 4:22pm
Soooo if you're wondering about FAUCI:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 5:53pm
(now watch Drumpf try to shut down Military Times?)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:26pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:48pm
the whole story, very comprehensive, in a little over 5 mins.:
Chair of the Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Adm. James Stavridis (former NATO) join Morning Joe to discuss the firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 6:51pm
but wait there's so much more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:30pm
Nice little Democracy you got there - a sheme if you were to lose it. - Mad Vlad Putin
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:47am
Popular Op-ed @ Military Times 3 days ago: The next secretary of defense should be a woman with extensive reasons given, by Lawrence J. Korb, who I see is now with the Center for American Progress, formerly with the CFR.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:40pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:11pm