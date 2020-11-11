Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
NEW on Pence's continued difficult dance: As Corey Lewandowski tried to come up with ways to push false narrative about election fraud, he wanted Pence to travel to PA Convention Center to observe counting. Pence's top aide vetoed the request w/@anniekarni https://t.co/NhCgYb83x6— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 12, 2020
I served alongside @RonaldKlain. He is brilliant, strategic, organized and knows how to get things done.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 12, 2020
He’s a great choice to run the White House in these challenging times.https://t.co/wJ3lomWGKB
The 2020 election wasn’t just historic for its turnout — it also cost an arm and a leg, writes Brennan Center Fellow @ProfCiara. https://t.co/LYaZd6IsPt— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) November 11, 2020
article is from August but they just retweeted this so it's implied this analysis is still newsworthy
Different sources in El Salvador disagree about the country’s homicide rate: https://t.co/mrmwldeYdn via @elsalvadorcom
There have been different reasons given behind El Salvador’s lauded drop in homicides: https://t.co/94ICLEZg4z
I took this article seriously immediately because I saw Julian Borger retweet it. Borger is like an eminence grise now in the reporting of international affairs. He would have had to deal with the results of Fisk's "style" all during the Bush/Blair years, and even before, as to war in the Balkans, in trying to accurately report what was really going on.
‘On the day they were married, Dr. Sahin and Dr. Türeci returned to the lab after the ceremony.’— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) November 11, 2020
https://t.co/hg6YD9Q1CM
A very smart move.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 10, 2020
In the next administration there must be no conflicts of interest or appearances of conflicts. No emoluments. No games.
Just real public servants.https://t.co/0giTV4ZKhM via @ABAJournal
Superb https://t.co/S1WfOzBjRo— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 10, 2020
By Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow, Amy Goldstein, Paige Winfield Cunningham and Paulina Firozi
from Live updates @ WashingtonPost.com, November 10, 2020 at 12:38 p.m. EST
Richard Pilger Steps Down
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.
Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
President-elect Biden announces coronavirus task force made up of physicians and health experts https://t.co/4KqT2jHc3W
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
same story way back on Nov. 4 from the A.P. It hasn't flipped to a blue state from a red one, it's a new category: a split-ticket state. This year, it was still Republican down ticket, but local GOP shouldn't count on that--if those bums don't do their job, they might get the axe next time.
Likewise, Dems who think this vote means AZ is moving towards any kind of Dem platform, whatever it might be in the future, are deluding themselves.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 7:30pm