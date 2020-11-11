Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
I took this article seriously immediately because I saw Julian Borger retweet it. Borger is like an eminence grise now in the reporting of international affairs. He would have had to deal with the results of Fisk's "style" all during the Bush/Blair years, and even before, as to war in the Balkans, in trying to accurately report what was really going on.
‘On the day they were married, Dr. Sahin and Dr. Türeci returned to the lab after the ceremony.’— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) November 11, 2020
https://t.co/hg6YD9Q1CM
A very smart move.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 10, 2020
In the next administration there must be no conflicts of interest or appearances of conflicts. No emoluments. No games.
Just real public servants.https://t.co/0giTV4ZKhM via @ABAJournal
Superb https://t.co/S1WfOzBjRo— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 10, 2020
By Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow, Amy Goldstein, Paige Winfield Cunningham and Paulina Firozi
from Live updates @ WashingtonPost.com, November 10, 2020 at 12:38 p.m. EST
Richard Pilger Steps Down
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.
Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
President-elect Biden announces coronavirus task force made up of physicians and health experts https://t.co/4KqT2jHc3W
Facebook said on Monday it removed a network of pages affiliated with Steve Bannon that had worked together to push false information about the presidential election. The pages were followed by roughly 2.5 million people.https://t.co/mrDV0xvwlH— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 10, 2020
Police reform
Several Democrats have privately lined up to replace her.
OUR STORY on Bustos not running for DCCC chair again:— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 9, 2020
W/ the wonderful @sarahnferris
and @allymutnickhttps://t.co/ZhSTrHwYjE
Stocks soar after promising coronavirus vaccine news, Biden victory https://t.co/bALRQtwmry— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2020
Now this is an interesting game to play because I know I posted the news a few days back that Esper submitted a letter of resignation. He's practicing up for playing The Apprentice character again?
BREAKING: President Trump announces on Twitter that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper https://t.co/sz1fVfX3iu— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 9, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
again, there's no link, you gotta check after you post in this section whether everything else beyond your title posted, it often doesn't
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:01pm