A very smart move.
In the next administration there must be no conflicts of interest or appearances of conflicts. No emoluments. No games.
Just real public servants.https://t.co/0giTV4ZKhM via @ABAJournal
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.
Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
President-elect Biden announces coronavirus task force made up of physicians and health experts https://t.co/4KqT2jHc3W
Facebook said on Monday it removed a network of pages affiliated with Steve Bannon that had worked together to push false information about the presidential election. The pages were followed by roughly 2.5 million people.https://t.co/mrDV0xvwlH
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 6:26pm
This is even better MHO, he's got the scoop and the prescription, she asks excellent questions, including about Pence:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 6:45pm
Some just want this over
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:14am
This is the sort of nonsense Latin America has felt with for some time. Who is the banana republic now?
by Orion on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:01am