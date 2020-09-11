    Lincoln Project has new projects: The Georgia Senate race; Trump's Lawyers; Transition Support

    By artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:56am |

    We’ve got important work to do in Georgia, but rest up today. We need you fully energized.

    In the meantime:

    Follow @ossoff &
    Follow @ReverendWarnock

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020

    more after the jump

    Get ready. https://t.co/jchiTwUABe

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020

    and then they retweeted this thread:

    We can make the next 4 years the most productive for Civil and Voting Rights since 1964-65.

    But only if we win the Senate.

    — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 8, 2020

    followed by this

    Is Georgia on your mind? It’s on ours too.

    Donate here and help fund our fight to take power away from Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/gwooi9TsNW

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020

     

    Comments

    I have seen a lot of mocking of the Lincoln Project on Colbert Report.


    by Orion on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 9:28pm

    Sometimes . . . @orion

    You just have to hold your nose.

    Two ideologies can defeat a common opponent.

    Use 'em ... then lose 'em.

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:20pm

    Starting a second project > Trump's election lawyers & their clients


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:20am

    Here they are targeting Jones Day employees with links to Linked In! Rough stuff:

    Employees of @JonesDay & @PorterWright, do you believe your law firms should be attempting to overturn the will of the American people?https://t.co/Q3NR5xM4tjhttps://t.co/65DOcAUHYb

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

    Edit to add:

    Defend your democracy:

    1. Created a LinkedIn account.
    2. Message someone who works at @JonesDay or @PorterWright.
    3. Ask them how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people. https://t.co/Q3NR5xM4tjhttps://t.co/65DOcAUHYb

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

    Oh, we’re on it. https://t.co/bbgpHRzYTq

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:50am

    looks like they got into Twitter trouble for activities related to the above

    Lincoln Project Locked Out of Twitter Account for Targeting Trump’s Election Fraud Attorneys

    ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR

    By Rachel Olding , Breaking News Editor & Adam Rawnsley @ DailyBeast.com,Updated Nov. 10, 2020 6:01PM ET / Published Nov. 10, 2020 3:24PM ET

    The Lincoln Project was locked out of its Twitter account Tuesday for sharing the phone numbers and email addresses of two attorneys helping the Trump campaign challenge election results in Pennsylvania. The PAC, started by former Republicans, tweeted the details of Ronald Hicks and Carolyn McGree, from Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, and added, “Make them famous.” ‍But the tweet violated rules on abusive behavior, which include encouraging harassment, the social media company said. “The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account,” a spokesperson said.

    At least one lawyer at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur has quit in protest of the firm’s decision to file four lawsuits challenging aspects of the election in Pennsylvania. The Lincoln Project has vowed to spend $500,000 to “target” Porter Wright Morris & Arthur and another firm, Jones Day, for representing Trump and the GOP in their voter fraud pursuit. The tweet was deleted later Tuesday but Kurt Bardella, senior adviser for The Lincoln Project said, “The information that was posted came directly from Donald Trump’s own website and press release. Who knew that posting information that was put into the public domain by Donald Trump violated Twitter’s rules?” [....]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:34am

    The already put up images of participants who sent in screenshots of their harrassment of Days Jones on Linked In:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:55am

    More

    .@PorterWright is this the kind of hard hitting legal expertise your clients typically receive? https://t.co/lbfQ8ifZbK

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) November 11, 2020

    retweeted this:

    “Six Jones Day lawyers said... the main goal of the litigation seemed to be to erode public confidence in the election results.” Yet Jones Day continues representing Trump’s campaign, which is raising “legal defense” money in part to retire campaign debt. https://t.co/xROYsyCMMF

    — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) November 10, 2020

    @'ed Donald Trump this:

    . @realdonaldtrump, did you see this? @jonesday says they have nothing to do with you.

    You going to let your lawyers talk to you like that? https://t.co/00PbWjfbc9

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 11, 2020

    Donald Trump's encouragement of harrassment of American democracy is undemocratic, potentially dangerous, and counterproductive. Whatever you think of the Administration's legal arguments, targeting the sanctity of our elections is immoral & ineffective. https://t.co/b51wTDs21o

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

    Edit to add:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42am

    And there seems to be a third project of identifying who is helping the transition and shaming others who aren't?

    Have you called Emily Murphy yet today? https://t.co/yYxfGeCvUQ

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 10, 2020

    We'll take it. https://t.co/WezH075B0V

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 11, 2020

    The American Secretary of State just said the loser of the US Presidential election will remain in power. Wrap your head around that. Understand what we are watching. These people have turned their backs on American democracy. https://t.co/ozr9xJcW5F

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 10, 2020

    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:47am

    Back to the Georgia Senate race:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:52am

    Latest Comments

    more