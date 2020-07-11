    On Murdoch family orders

    By artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:52pm |

    It is really good to see Fox not building up false hope in a Trump litigation strategy. Can't stress this enough. https://t.co/DrS1yBKQb5

    — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 7, 2020

    see followup after the jump

    I agree with this. https://t.co/VgmYiJ0hPU

    — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 6, 2020

    Wow.

    Rupert Murdoch’s daughter-in-law urges Fox to ‘put country above profits’ https://t.co/3NNtHXvqLC via @Yahoo

    — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 7, 2020

     

    Comments

    Sassy conjecture:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:01pm

    I suspect, though not sure, that Maggie is also referring to Murdochs here (or direct underlings) as "some folks"


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:09pm

    'Whoa' – Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for 'illegal votes' spiel

    White House press secretary doubled down on allegations of election irregularities – as customary, without evidence

    By Helen Sullivan @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 9

    Fox News has cut away from a briefing held by the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, during which she repeated Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in the presidential election and doubled down on allegations of voter fraud, for which there is scant if any evidence.

    Speaking to media on Monday night in her “personal capacity” during what she said was a campaign event at the Republican National Committee headquarters, McEnany said Republicans want “every legal vote to be counted, and every illegal vote to be discarded”, prompting the conservative Fox News network to stop broadcasting the briefing.

    From the studio, host Neil Cavuto said: “Whoa, whoa, whoa – I just think we have to be very clear. She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this.”

    He added: “I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that, of course we’ll take you back. So far she has started saying, right at the outset – ‘welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting’. Not so fast.”

    Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox News has shifted away from its loyalty to Trump over the past week, instead seeming in what appears to be closely co-ordinated messaging to warn its readers that Trump has lost the election despite his claims to the contrary.

    The decision to cut away was Cavuto’s, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the show.

    Fox was one of the first news organisations to call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden.

    Some senior Republican lawmakers have continued to refuse to recognise Biden as the election winner. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, said on Monday that Trump was fully within his rights to look into alleged voting irregularities, and in a Senate speech did not acknowledge Biden as president-elect. [....]


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 4:12am

    Why a Trump Loss May Be No Match for Rupert Murdoch’s Realpolitik

    Fox News has lasted through “multiple presidents, and they’re going to be around for multiple more,” said one right-wing media executive.

    By Michael M. Grynbaum @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 10

    [....] For those who wondered how Mr. Murdoch, the octogenarian media magnate with a conservative streak, would react to the electoral defeat of President Trump, the past few days have brought a complicated answer, well-suited to the mercurial nature of Mr. Murdoch’s world.

    The New York Post, the Murdoch tabloid that attacked Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter before the election, splashed a beaming Mr. Biden on its Sunday cover — “IT’S JOE TIME” — and described Mr. Trump as “downcast” and misguided in his efforts to claim the election was a fraud. The Sun, Mr. Murdoch’s outpost in London, reached new heights of Fleet Street ingenuity by comparing the president’s defeated visage to a crumple of skin on the actress Famke Janssen’s kneecap.

    The Wall Street Journal, which had rejected The Post’s attack on Hunter Biden, has dismissed Mr. Trump’s fraud claims, and its conservative opinion page is nudging the president toward a gracious concession. Fox News — home to “Hannity” and “Fox & Friends,” instigators and nurturers of Mr. Trump’s rise — refused to retract an election night projection of a Biden win in Arizona despite intense pressure from Mr. Trump’s aides, who reached Mr. Murdoch in England to plead their case.

    And yet, just as a Murdoch-Trump divorce appeared to be underway, Fox News’s prime-time stars — who have operated more or less on their own since the exit of the network's co-founder Roger Ailes — have embraced parts of Mr. Trump’s sully-the-results strategy, even knocking colleagues who have portrayed Mr. Biden, accurately, as the election’s victor [....]

    Efforts to understand Mr. Murdoch’s media universe are often compared to Kremlinology. But former and current associates of Mr. Murdoch said that his response to Mr. Trump’s loss could be summed up by another Cold War term: realpolitik.

    “He will do as he has done in other cases, which is adapt to a new reality,” said one former consigliere, who like others interviewed for this article requested anonymity to speak candidly about a man who values discretion.

    Mr. Murdoch, who has presided over newspapers and television networks for more than 50 years, knows that opportunity awaits no matter who is temporarily in power: Some of Fox News’s highest ratings and profits came during the Obama administration, when the network was a gathering spot for dismayed conservatives, the same phenomenon that fueled MSNBC’s success with liberals in the Trump age [....]


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:38pm

    Sunday's NYPost cover, from above article:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:39pm

    Latest Comments

    more