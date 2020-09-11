Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
#ELB: "Republicans are split over whether to call the election over."
Richard Pilger Steps Down
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.
Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
President-elect Biden announces coronavirus task force made up of physicians and health experts
Facebook said on Monday it removed a network of pages affiliated with Steve Bannon that had worked together to push false information about the presidential election. The pages were followed by roughly 2.5 million people.
Police reform
Several Democrats have privately lined up to replace her.
OUR STORY on Bustos not running for DCCC chair again:
W/ the wonderful @sarahnferris
and @allymutnickhttps://t.co/ZhSTrHwYjE
Stocks soar after promising coronavirus vaccine news, Biden victory
Now this is an interesting game to play because I know I posted the news a few days back that Esper submitted a letter of resignation. He's practicing up for playing The Apprentice character again?
BREAKING: President Trump announces on Twitter that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
Anti-Woke make threats to vote counting offices across the country
Threats have been made against election workers across the country during the 2020 presidential race. In Nevada, Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, said last week that his family is “very concerned” for him amid a growing number of threats against his office.
On Wednesday, the day after Election Day, Trump supporters surrounded polling sites in Arizona and Pennsylvania ― two battleground states ― to harass election workers and demand they count votes fairly. There’s no evidence that election workers were doing anything but counting votes fairly.
Sedition - conduct or speech inciting rebellion against the authority and laws of a nation.
"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
(And the markets went nuts.)
~OGD~
Moderates blame Progressives for losses
The electorate decisively rejected the extremism that Trump kept on display this weekend as he continued to issue one diabolically false claim after another to discredit an election that he lost. Biden rebuilt the Democrats’ blue wall even as he extended the party’s reach in the South and Southwest.
It was, as Biden has said more colorfully in other contexts, a big deal.
I wish Biden luck in reaching across the aisle
But more than 24 hours after his election had been declared, the vast majority of Republicans declined to offer the customary statements of good will for the victor that have been standard after American presidential contests, as Mr. Trump defied the results and vowed to forge ahead with long-shot lawsuits to try to overturn them.
While some prominent Republican figures, including the party’s only living former president, George W. Bush, called Mr. Biden to wish him well, most elected officials stayed silent in the face of Mr. Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.
In addition
Comments
Trump's refusing to allow transition funding or personnel access to federal property and offices:
by NCD on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:00am
NCD, maybe you were trying to post WaPo's article and it didn't take? In any case, here it is:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:26am
more on it from The Lincoln Project:
Edit to add: hmmm, they deleted that tweet right after I posted it. It was an image of a letter from the GSA to Biden and Harris. Authorizing their access. Maybe they made a mistake or are elaborating, I'll watch.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:34am
People are being encouraged to flood the voting fraud hotline that Trump set up with nuisance calls
I've seen a couple selfie tweets of people doing it. One woman got voice mail and she left a message making up a story about a big scary antifa in black not letting her vote.
Edit to add this reply to The Lincoln Project tweet:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:40am
it's becoming a game of cat and mouse:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:48am
Borat bring Tutar back to America, marry Rudy, make baby.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 2:53am
Chris Christie advisor also "Bush 43 McCain Rudy & RNC alum" VS. Ted Cruz
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:16pm
Maybe they'll make up their minds after their donors read the WSJ:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 3:43am
and then there's the lawyers who will work for Big Tobacco but this is starting to be a bit much
Growing Discomfort at Law Firms Representing Trump in Election Lawsuits
Some lawyers at Jones Day and Porter Wright, which have filed suits about the 2020 vote, said they were worried about undermining the electoral system.
By Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Rachel Abrams and David Enrich @ NYTimes.com Nov. 9, 2020
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 4:48am
Is this "senior Republican official" saying it's like a toy to keep him distracted?
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 4:54am
Well, 2 months of Trump trying petulantly to get the election overturned with no serious chance of success, vs. him getting pushed towards extreme measures to either steal the office or screw things up much worse using the power of of the presidency- 2 months, yeah, would be nice for Joe to start off quicker, but maybe it is the less painful way to get rid of the schmuck, just let him spin wheels for 2 months? Idunno.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 5:21am
It's not so much about letting him spin his wheels for 2 months with dumb legal challenges. It's how the news media should handle it. When ever anyone says fraud the media should push hard with the where's the evidence type questioning. Seems to me if there are enough fraudulent votes in PA to change the results, over 46 thousand, those claiming fraud should easily be able to find 1 thousand. Same with any other contested state.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:49am
Along the lines of what you guys are talking about, what I find most interesting is that the conservatives who are upset about what he is doing, like the Murdochs, truly seem upset and afraid about it "making voters lose faith in democracy." Since they don't ever complain much about all kinds of other interference in the political process, like money and other hijinks but especially including agitprop, I've tried to think about why that is. I really do think that they think they've riled people up to the point of revolution and warfare on the streets if those people now think the election has been stolen. After all, they have a global outlook, and know what that would mean about assets and their slice of the world. So the public seeing that the end game of all the agitation is fair is very important to them? Then they can proceed with more of selling another game. It's like: you really do want some things like Neilsen ratings to be fair and balanced!
Whereas these Mitch types are both more cynical about everything except that they have faith that their voters won't rise up and wreck the whole setup. They believe in the whole thing about Trump's fans not really taking him at his word but just enjoying the outrage show that he puts on. That the few really crazy nuts like the Comet pizza guy are the only ones who will act out, which does less damage than most mass shootings, so what the heck let Trump do this show for his fans for a while? Must admit that Mitch has never been much of a "where's the outrage?" kinda guy, nor someone like Susan Collins either (who has congratulated Biden but also says Trump has a right to do his challenge shtick) They just don't believe Americans will get so outraged as to "rise up", very cynical that way?
I should point out I have seen a number of the more syrupy nonpolitical believers in "the American experiment," like historians and Constitutional lawyers, have commented along the lines of the Murdochs, they are horrified at the supposed doubt in democracy that what Trump is doing will cause in fans and others who voted for him. Do the Mitch types think we are long past that point, or what? They certainly haven't expressed much interest one way or another about the high turnout as far as I've seen.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 1:42pm
ooh very juicy analysis on this @ WaPo:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 5:00pm