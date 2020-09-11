Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The Woke are at it again.
The question has lingered around the edges of the pop-culture ascendancy of Alexander Hamilton: Did the 10-dollar founding father, celebrated in the musical “Hamilton” as a “revolutionary manumission abolitionist,” actually own slaves?
Some biographers have gingerly addressed the matter over the years, often in footnotes or passing references. But a new research paper released by the Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site in Albany, N.Y., offers the most ringing case yet.
In the paper, titled “‘As Odious and Immoral a Thing’: Alexander Hamilton’s Hidden History as an Enslaver,” Jessie Serfilippi, a historical interpreter at the mansion, examines letters, account books and other documents. Her conclusion — about Hamilton, and what she suggests is wishful thinking on the part of many of his modern-day admirers — is blunt.
“Not only did Alexander Hamilton enslave people, but his involvement in the institution of slavery was essential to his identity, both personally and professionally,” she writes.
“It is vital,” she adds, “that the myth of Hamilton as ‘the Abolitionist Founding Father’ end.”
The evidence cited in the paper, which was quietly published online last month, is not entirely new. But Ms. Serfilippi’s forceful case has caught the eye of historians, particularly those who have questioned what they see as his inflated antislavery credentials.
Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard and the author of “The Hemingses of Monticello,” called the paper “fascinating” and the argument plausible. “It just shows that the founders were nearly all implicated in slavery in some way,” she said.
Comments
If this is what the historically challenged got out of Hamilton, it had a plethora of 'dramatic license', from a thread at Kos some time ago, a Hamilton fan:
"The 1619 project was laughable, particularly the one where the claim was made that slavery was a big promoter of the development of American capitalism. Plantation owners hated capitalists, who understood (correctly) that slavery was completely incompatible with capitalism. See the second act of “Hamilton” for an accurate portrayal of how southern slaveowners knew even in the 18th century that capitalism threatened their way of life."
My response:
Theatrical presentations are not the place to learn history. In 5 minutes you could learn that more than half of all US exports from 1810 to the 1850’s were cotton. You would also find this BBC article The hidden links between slavery and Wall Street.
by NCD on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 11:57pm
Jefferson caught a lot of crap even as President for sleeping with slaves. I mean, i understand the whole lack-of-self-determination thing, as if 100s of years of 8-year-olds given away in arranged marriages reflects choice & will, but wasn't that a little bit woke - as close to dating black women - and sharing the crib/mansion with Hemings - as a Southerner was likely to get? I mean i don't know the details, but this didn't seem to be just go out to the slave house and pick one for a nooner or sleepover - one would have to attribute something of love for a time when women couldn't own property or vote or choose mates or appeal beatings or deny husbands sex whatever their color.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 1:23am
I think I get your point and agree. The business correspondence of two slave owning, slave raping "one-eyed" slave trading billionaires gives some idea of the immorality of the time, light years more vile than Jefferson:
“In surviving correspondence, they actually brag about raping enslaved people who they’ve been processing through the firm,” said Calvin Schermerhorn, a professor of history at Arizona State University. “This seemed to be as much a part of Franklin and Armfield’s culture of business as, say, going to the bar after a successful court case..."
by NCD on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 1:15pm
This very good article is not about "woke history" in the least, it is about a serious history scholar doing research the correct way and being reviewed about her work by her peers, all serious and esteemed scholars of history.
That you don't understand the difference between all the woke crap history being produced right now and what is described in this article is precisely why I asked you to stop hijacking my thread on people who are brave enough to criticize woke crap.
Just because something is about revising history and has something to do with blacks and/or slavery does not equal Critical "Woke" Theory. Critical theory is what is what the woke crap problem is and it has infected all the humanities in colleges like a disease so that young PHD's in the humanites allover the world are now virtually Post-Modern narrative propagandists with little difference from our first Post Modern President. They are telling quite different narratives than him but they are basically practicing the same thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:36am
AA
The article highlighted Hamilton's involvement in the slave trade. It reminded me that author and playwright Ishmael Reed thought the play was so flawed that he wrote a play to correct the errors. Reed thought "Hamilton" should close.
https://digitaledition.baltimoresun.com/tribune/article_popover.aspx?guid=0b4b4234-7c19-40f7-ba96-1f580125a690
It also reminded me of a July Op-Ed that wondered if "Hamilton" would be canceled
https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/commentary/hamilton-cancel-culture-disney-plus-streaming-20200708.html
Harvard historian Annette Gordon-Reed provided sone corrections to the historical record
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2016/10/correcting-hamilton/
Lin-Manuel Miranda himself said the #CancelHamilton criticisms were valid
https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a33234610/hamilton-criticism-lin-manuel-miranda/
Try to keep up. Stop making me the target
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:14pm
I know Annette well and what she thinks.
I am also aware that some of the biggest fans of "Hamilton" are young Afro-Americans. People like "stories" that inspire them, especially in Broadway shows.
DEFINITELY a case of apples and oranges here: Broadway shows and real history as practiced by scholars.
And if you are right that "cancellation" has happened, a lot of black fans are going to be mightily disheartened. Think like: cancelling Wakanda. It's an interesting conundrum actually, something that's gonna be a big one for "the woke". Will they cancel it or won't they?
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:25pm
P.S. a similar cancellation would be stopping performances of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar because it's not accurate history.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:29pm
I remember seeing Ben-Hur as a kid and thinking, "what a great documentary".
Same with Quest for Fire later (hat-tip to Robin Williams)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:29pm