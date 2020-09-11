Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Several Democrats have privately lined up to replace her.
OUR STORY on Bustos not running for DCCC chair again:— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 9, 2020
W/ the wonderful @sarahnferris
and @allymutnickhttps://t.co/ZhSTrHwYjE
Police reform
Stocks soar after promising coronavirus vaccine news, Biden victory https://t.co/bALRQtwmry— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2020
Now this is an interesting game to play because I know I posted the news a few days back that Esper submitted a letter of resignation. He's practicing up for playing The Apprentice character again?
BREAKING: President Trump announces on Twitter that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper https://t.co/sz1fVfX3iu— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 9, 2020
Anti-Woke make threats to vote counting offices across the country
Threats have been made against election workers across the country during the 2020 presidential race. In Nevada, Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, said last week that his family is “very concerned” for him amid a growing number of threats against his office.
On Wednesday, the day after Election Day, Trump supporters surrounded polling sites in Arizona and Pennsylvania ― two battleground states ― to harass election workers and demand they count votes fairly. There’s no evidence that election workers were doing anything but counting votes fairly.
Sedition - conduct or speech inciting rebellion against the authority and laws of a nation.
"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
(And the markets went nuts.)
Moderates blame Progressives for losses
The electorate decisively rejected the extremism that Trump kept on display this weekend as he continued to issue one diabolically false claim after another to discredit an election that he lost. Biden rebuilt the Democrats’ blue wall even as he extended the party’s reach in the South and Southwest.
It was, as Biden has said more colorfully in other contexts, a big deal.
I wish Biden luck in reaching across the aisle
But more than 24 hours after his election had been declared, the vast majority of Republicans declined to offer the customary statements of good will for the victor that have been standard after American presidential contests, as Mr. Trump defied the results and vowed to forge ahead with long-shot lawsuits to try to overturn them.
While some prominent Republican figures, including the party’s only living former president, George W. Bush, called Mr. Biden to wish him well, most elected officials stayed silent in the face of Mr. Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.
20 years ago Josh Marshall started a blog to track GOP attempts to steal a contested election using the courts. How times have changed! https://t.co/MLcZj5F2WG— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 8, 2020
#ELB: “Republicans are split over whether to call the election over.” https://t.co/LphJ20wjXX— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 9, 2020
By Megan Crepau @ ChicagoTribune.com, Nov. 6 with good accompanying slideshow of crime scene
A Chicago man killed his girlfriend, her mother and her sister in an eruption of rage after his girlfriend declined to cook him breakfast and braid his hair one morning this summer, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.
John Matthews' girlfriend gave police a videotaped statement identifying him as the shooter before she succumbed to a gunshot wound. And Matthews' own grandmother — who witnessed the whole attack — also told authorities that he was the killer, prosecutors alleged.
The incoming Democratic president and top Senate Republican have personal ties and a history of deal-making that could shape the future of a Biden administration.
“He doesn’t waste time telling me why I am wrong,” Mr. McConnell said in a bipartisan parting tribute in 2016 as Mr. Biden presided over the Senate https://t.co/HWgDOqJo0K— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 9, 2020
Further elaboration on the story from Caygle on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 5:15pm
Kraushaar says of Caygle's latest news:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 5:18pm
Maybe she's good at fundraising but not at messaging through social media?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 6:23pm
Myself, I'm just going to be careful about coming to conclusions yet.
But at this point I do want to bring up one thing that your question actually helped crystalize for me: you're still mostly worrying about past paradigms where the goal always was not met of: get out those votes, i.e., if we'd only get out the votes of sympathetic nonvoters, Dems would win (like with Obama, a lot more came out because they got young people being enthused activists minorities wanted to see the first black president etc.) You even mentioned in another place again how Obama didn't share their info.
WELL this time THE VOTE CAME OUT. You actually got what you wanted, you're still thinking like you didn't. Record number of votes. And what did you get? Preference for moderates except in lefty districts, probably a lot of split ticket voting. More Hispanics liking the GOP way of seeing things than anybody thought. The vote came out. The vote, this is who we are as a country!
I don't see how a 50-state "strategy" works on changing minds on what kind of politicians and policies people want. To get people to change their minds about what they want, that would be the same process as culture change: entertainment, media, arts.
And Dem party can't (no pun intended) police groups like BLM about politically savvy rhetoric, culture and experience have to do that.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 6:45pm
No, I'm thinking of downticket races along with presidential.
So Biden got elected, but the Dems didn't get the House seats they thought they would, didn't flip many Senate seats - so we're stuck mostly with what we had, a bit slimmer in the House, and we know the President's party usually loses Congressional races at midterms, so that's precarious.
The AOC complaint (among several) was candidates spending very little on social media to win tight races. And there's still making a go of it even if it's not a tight race, a lost cause - but preparing for 2-, 4-, 6-years from now.
The article I think I posted about Florida was pointing out problems not just with Cubans.
Was the push against Lindsey & Mitch as strong as it could be, uphill as it seems? (a lot of money trying to flip SC - how close was it in practice, and what's the post-op verdict on effectiveness of messaging?)
We knew GOP would try to use law & order and other tried & true tropes against Dem candidates - how well did we use social media to fight off that damage, to own the narrative? It's not just GOTV - it's "prepare the minds", that propUganda Lulu was compaining about (as if persuading people is propaganda)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:32pm
Well what I was talking about is here:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:35pm
and I will just say social media is entertainment, if they want to change minds culturally, they have to learn to make it more entertaining. infotainment. (Including stupid debates like going on elsewhere on this site right now, only two sides to every story are you with them or the enemy.)
Myself, I hope that doesn't happen, I'd like to see us move away from populism, you see? Not having so many people vote for the cool guy or gal, not because Obama makes them faint so they trust him.
And downticket especially I'd like to see more technocrats who don't do culture wars.
This is the major problem we got with all GOP since the 1980's, they do culture wars, they run for mayor on the anti-abortion platform in conservative towns, etc. It's turned the country into a nervous wreck after decades of it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:43pm
on the progressive side, infotainment is like what Greta Thunberg does. She knows how to get and do viral. It's still divisive, you're either a fan or you dislike her.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:46pm
and finally yeah, lulu would be right in this case, you'd be doing propaganda, just like the GOP already does, a politicial party doing that is propaganda. While a comedian doing it is just someone doing their shtick under free speech and you can change the channel.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:49pm