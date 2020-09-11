Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Sedition - conduct or speech inciting rebellion against the authority and laws of a nation.
CNN, Axios, and NBC News report that Trump will be holding campaign-style rallies throughout the country in a few weeks as his legal team continues to fight the election results in court with unproven claims that the election had been plagued with voter fraud.
Comments
The opposition, it appears, isn't sitting still.
By the time Jan 20 rolls around, Trump will be well-tarred, significantly feathered.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 6:26pm
hah, cover shot with red bandanna, double chin and long ragged hair made me think of how the name Meatloaf has already been used so it would have to be something like "Porkpie".
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 6:54pm