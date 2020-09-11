Decided to bring this back to the top...

Folks, Let’s Get It the Fuck Together



If you are not a member, with this link you can read the complete article

https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/folks-lets-get-it-the-fuck-together/sharetoken/

"Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the presidency and making Donald Trump only the fourth President to be rejected by the country in a bid for a second term in office in 108 years. Biden will have a decisive popular vote win and his party will maintain control of the House of Representatives. This is a big fucking deal. And ending Trump’s Presidency is an incredibly important accomplishment for the future of this country. That is something to savor.



It wasn’t easy. You may think it should have been. I do too. But it wasn’t. It was really hard. And the Democrats have done it. Yet I look around and I see Democrats crestfallen, wracked with self-doubt, falling into their established internecine exchanges of blame and recrimination. This is something deep in the modern Democratic psyche. We know that. I kept thinking of this classic Godfather scene where Vito Corleone slaps around the whiny self-pitying Johnny Fontaine." I’m seeing recriminations about how this or that part of the campaign was mishandled. It’s like a festival pity-party of self-womping. Biden and his supporters had one job: get to 270. We’re likely to see that happen in the coming hours. " //end snip//

