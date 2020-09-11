Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Folks, Let’s Get It the Fuck Together
"Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the presidency and making Donald Trump only the fourth President to be rejected by the country in a bid for a second term in office in 108 years. Biden will have a decisive popular vote win and his party will maintain control of the House of Representatives. This is a big fucking deal. And ending Trump’s Presidency is an incredibly important accomplishment for the future of this country. That is something to savor.
It wasn’t easy. You may think it should have been. I do too. But it wasn’t. It was really hard. And the Democrats have done it. Yet I look around and I see Democrats crestfallen, wracked with self-doubt, falling into their established internecine exchanges of blame and recrimination. This is something deep in the modern Democratic psyche. We know that. I kept thinking of this classic Godfather scene where Vito Corleone slaps around the whiny self-pitying Johnny Fontaine."
I’m seeing recriminations about how this or that part of the campaign was mishandled. It’s like a festival pity-party of self-womping. Biden and his supporters had one job: get to 270. We’re likely to see that happen in the coming hours. " //end snip//
Josh is quite right, ya' know.
~OGD~
The polls were way off
Susan Collins was never going to lose
Lindsay Graham was never going to lose.
Trump is a cry-baby
When Trump won, we had to accept it despite questions of hacking by Russia
I feel comforted by the speeches of Biden and Harris
We will see if McConnell lives up to the moment
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 2:30pm
These guys didnt have a problem:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/02/final-election-forecast-biden-t...
https://www.politico.com/2020-election/race-forecasts-and-predictions/
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 3:25pm