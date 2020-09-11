Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Anti-Woke make threats to vote counting offices across the country
Threats have been made against election workers across the country during the 2020 presidential race. In Nevada, Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, said last week that his family is “very concerned” for him amid a growing number of threats against his office.
On Wednesday, the day after Election Day, Trump supporters surrounded polling sites in Arizona and Pennsylvania ― two battleground states ― to harass election workers and demand they count votes fairly. There’s no evidence that election workers were doing anything but counting votes fairly.
Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested on Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center, where votes were being tabulated.
They were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about the pair’s plans to Philadelphia police. The Hummer the two suspects were driving was adorned with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon, reported The Associated Press.
Waiting for the Woke to get in on the action
Comments
Feel better now that you've put secret code into your title that gets your anger out about what you mistakenly think that like four people on Dagblog think? Think you've changed their minds? Think you won something? That would be good. Cause I refuse to attend the next step: group therapy with role play on Dagblog. Got other things I prefer to do, like discuss news with grownups.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 12:59pm
"four people on Dagblog "
There's a fourth? I thought we agreed to rule as a triumvirate.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:36pm
My dog got jealous, and i wasnt able to walk her enough due to lockdown, so there you go - nepotism puppy, he's been posting news items for months. Really, no one knows you're a dog on the internet.... Of course I won't tell you her pseudonym - that's half the fun.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:45pm
Hey, no fair. As I'm now 1 year 2 months old I think I'm old enough to get equal treatment on dogblog
by oceankatpuppy (not verified) on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:50pm
Put a muzzle on it, how 'bout it? Or I'll revoke its tags... You think this is a Plutoocracy? Mickey was right - they're all fucking Goofy. 101 Dagnations vs Oceankat's 11 - we'll win.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:55pm
Realized I missed a great lede: OceanKitty Unleashed
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 3:14pm
I was thinking about Emma. It's not fair to leave her out, she posts as often as she's able given that she's busy out rioting with the Proud Boys most of the time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 2:06pm
I did not call Emma a puppy.
However if she were, she'd still be overjoyed to repost this tweet...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 2:08pm
Trump just cancel cultured Esper, Sec DOD. Next up: Ray at FBI. Esper said he regretted using the military against peaceful demonstrators so Trump could wave a Bible for a foto-op.
Would not be surprised if Trump starts lying about and issuing threats at Electoral College representatives before their December vote, at his upcoming Sedition Rallies, as Deep State traitorous coup plotting saboteurs of the radical left Comet Pizza basement Hillary baby blood drinking elite. It will at least take some heat off the vote counters.
The Base: "Trump is just protecting himself, being authentic, Democrats fault for stealing the election."
by NCD on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:40pm
Is this a problem? Trump is removing high level republicans and opening up the position for Biden to choose the replacement. They may be anti Trump republicans but they're republicans all the same. It will also piss off republicans at Trump.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:44pm
Disbarment for Rudy?
Plus
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:50pm
wow this one's amazing, it's like nobody can resign, they gotta sit and wait until the Drumpf has time to fire them:
According to a senior administration official, John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is spreading the word throughout the administration that if he hears of anyone looking for another job they will be fired.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:54pm
Esper fired
Carson has COVID
Barr doesn't seem to be getting involved with the lawsuits.
Interesting times
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:44pm
Are there any toadies left who want to work for Trump at DOD?
Trump likely wants to incite carnage somewhere 'over there' to bring his 'know more than the generals" impulsive foreign policy to a finale, deflating the jubilation at his exit.
by NCD on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 3:24pm