Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Moderates blame Progressives for losses
But after the party lost House seats and failed to retake the Senate, the knives are out for the left anyway. On a House Democrats conference call on Thursday, party leaders and moderates blamed their failures on progressives. Majority Whip James E. Clyburn of South Carolina warned against running on defunding the police or socialized medicine. (Since 2007, Clyburn has collected more than $1.2 million from pharmaceutical PACs, among the most of anyone in Congress.) The attacks were best summed up by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.): “We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again. … We lost good members because of that.”
Spanberger’s view was echoed by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on “Meet the Press”: “I don’t think the American people want to sign up for the Green New Deal. … I don’t think they’re interested in Medicare-for-all or higher taxes that would slow down the economy.” But this diagnosis is at odds with the numbers. A near-majority of voters in swing districts supported the Green New Deal. Fifty-three percent of Americans support Medicare-for-all (and 70 percent support a public option). In exit polls, 57 percent of voters expressed support for Black Lives Matter. In Florida, while moderate Democrats up and down the ticket fell flat, voters passed the $15 minimum wage that the left has been pushing for years. As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) observed, every swing-district House Democrat who co-sponsored Medicare-for-all kept their seat.
Comments
Clyburn feels that "defund the police" lost political races
https://www.thedailybeast.com/james-clyburn-says-defund-the-police-rhetoric-hurt-jaime-harrisons-chances?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:12am
So is it true now that a black person said it?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:36am
I pointed out before that Clyburn and John Lewis felt the term was harmful.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cedric-richmond-defund-the-police-democrats-house-seats-election-face-the-nation/
The term was harmful.
Biden lost votes with some Cuban Americans and other groups because he was called a "socialist". A label that is untrue can be a drag on a political race.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 11:01am
You just keep spinning like we are stupid and don't remember what you post. You claimed that Clyburn and Lewis said the right would turn reform the police into defund the police. I pointed out the the BLM protests clearly said defund the police not reform the police. Then you claimed they meant reform not defund and I posted a couple of links where BLM leaders stated unequivocally that defund meant abolish. But what ever. There's never going to be a real dialog with you. You're just going to spin out more lies to protect you ego and further your agenda.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 12:08pm
Hey oceankat, if you delete two sentences of your comment, like this
you've got the perfect reply to a Trump tweet.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 12:46pm
And thus a bot-meme is born
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:21pm