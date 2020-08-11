    On Trumpie GOP Pols' mindfucking trolling technique

    By artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 1:51am |

    rest pasted after the jump

    some of the replies are quite good

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:00am

    Only comment Arty . . .

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:23am

    oh you'd rather see this site empty? Is that what you are saying?

    Cancel me? That's the game you are playing. Come to protect the site so it's empty?

    Really why don't you address your arguments to the people I post and not to me? You just click on the tweet and if you are signed in, you can reply to them and troll them all you like.

    It's really beyond me why you think I am someone important to argue with, like I am a politician with an agenda by posting this. I'm really just trying to analyze what's happening in news and politics.

    FUCK YOU, REALLY. You are a waste of time. You stop once and while to post articles that everybody's read last week. 

    I remember what you like to do from back at TPM Cafe.Are you back here to do that? Get bored with the TPM Prime crowd? Or did they figure out your shtick and are sick of it? I  used to watch you do it all the time. You haven't changed. You have your favorite posters and you like to is bait people you think are trolls bothering them and get them into a bar room brawl. You like to play games like you are a macho man protecting your little tribe and they are just too dumb and naive to know how to handle it. You like starting fights, thinking you are protecting innocents on the internet. It's a silly and childish game and arrogant at the same time.

    On your deathbed, are you gonna say "that time I punked pseudonymous artappraiser on the internet" was the best ever.

    You are hardly better than Rubio!


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:59am

    Uh . . . Arty?

    Do you like puppies?

    Oh wait... "See this site empty? Come to protect the site so it's empty?"
    It seems to have happened all by it's lonely without me being 'round.
    I haven't been around since mid August until this past Wednesday.

    And I don't and I won't do twitter... And I find that posting just a series of
    twitter graphics here is a cheap and lazy ass way to communicate. So I won't
    bother to  click on a tweet to address arguments to the people you post.

    "FUCK YOU, REALLY. " You are a waste of time.

    Enough of waste for you to post this 280+ words of rhetorical blah blah blah?

    The primary rule in dealing with who you deem a troll is IGNORE them.
    They'll go away. They won't have anything to respond to.

    i.e. ... “that is...


     

    . . ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:11am

    Well, at least she didn't compare you to Lindsay Graham.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 11:07pm

    Thanks rmrd. . .

    Well actually, I have a much more
    pressing matter 'round the abode
    here than to worry about how some
    thin-skinned person thinks about me.

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 3:44am

    They are amusing

    Me: Trump is suppressing votes

    AA: Trump is not suppressing votes

    PP: Trump is only suppressing votes of people who won't vote for him

    Me: So Trump is suppressing votes


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 8:24am

    Me: Trump is a racist - he's suppressing votes!

    AA: Trump is not suppressing votes Trump doesn't care about racism outside of himself.

    PP: Trump is focused on suppressing votes of people who won't vote for him

    Me: So Trump is suppressing votes - I was right, I told you so!!!

    Fixed it for you.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 8:52am

    The original is fine


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:02am

    Uh . . . Well . . .

     

    Covid-19 vaccine 90 percent effective, Pfizer says

    "Today is a great day for science and humanity," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

     

     

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:19am

    "BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE"

    ..........so they just had to imagine the 'bad things'? ....let's rephrase the complaint for the court:

    "OUR OBSERVORS SAW NOTHING WRONG, WHAT HAPPENED WAS OUR SUPREME LEADER LOST THE ELECTION"


    by NCD on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 10:49pm

    Latest Comments

    more