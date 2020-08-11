Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Amazing end to Governor Romney creating the framework of Obamacare back in Mass. https://t.co/LN7zsVHz23— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 8, 2020
I've been told to take this story with a grain of salt..— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 8, 2020
"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
(And the markets went nuts.)
Moderates blame Progressives for losses
The electorate decisively rejected the extremism that Trump kept on display this weekend as he continued to issue one diabolically false claim after another to discredit an election that he lost. Biden rebuilt the Democrats’ blue wall even as he extended the party’s reach in the South and Southwest.
It was, as Biden has said more colorfully in other contexts, a big deal.
I wish Biden luck in reaching across the aisle
But more than 24 hours after his election had been declared, the vast majority of Republicans declined to offer the customary statements of good will for the victor that have been standard after American presidential contests, as Mr. Trump defied the results and vowed to forge ahead with long-shot lawsuits to try to overturn them.
While some prominent Republican figures, including the party’s only living former president, George W. Bush, called Mr. Biden to wish him well, most elected officials stayed silent in the face of Mr. Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.
In addition
20 years ago Josh Marshall started a blog to track GOP attempts to steal a contested election using the courts. How times have changed! https://t.co/MLcZj5F2WG— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 8, 2020
#ELB: “Republicans are split over whether to call the election over.” https://t.co/LphJ20wjXX— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 9, 2020
By Megan Crepau @ ChicagoTribune.com, Nov. 6 with good accompanying slideshow of crime scene
A Chicago man killed his girlfriend, her mother and her sister in an eruption of rage after his girlfriend declined to cook him breakfast and braid his hair one morning this summer, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.
John Matthews' girlfriend gave police a videotaped statement identifying him as the shooter before she succumbed to a gunshot wound. And Matthews' own grandmother — who witnessed the whole attack — also told authorities that he was the killer, prosecutors alleged.
The incoming Democratic president and top Senate Republican have personal ties and a history of deal-making that could shape the future of a Biden administration.
“He doesn’t waste time telling me why I am wrong,” Mr. McConnell said in a bipartisan parting tribute in 2016 as Mr. Biden presided over the Senate https://t.co/HWgDOqJo0K— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 9, 2020
“I would have to say the amount of information that we got out of that consulate is extraordinary,” said Congressman McCaul.— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) November 8, 2020
“I think you’re going to see a lot of prosecutions coming out of it because they weren’t able to destroy all the documents...” https://t.co/N19MSZaAAp
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
By a team of six @ Politico.com, Nov. 7
I found this to be the best article of it's kind that I've read so far. Got a lot out of it. Covers what was going on in BOTH campaigns at crises times, what they were thinking at the time, what choices and decisions they made. (I welcome recommends of others like it.)
Focus: EPIC #COVID19 WILDFIRE—Not exaggerating that COVID is blazing out of control. **27* states have new record highs. And remember AZ’s crazy epidemic summer? That was only at 500 cases / million people. 15 states now exceed that epidemic water mark. (Analysis by my FAS team). pic.twitter.com/IzPmPLUeSl— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 7, 2020
Huge percentages of voters support government-sponsored health care, more state intervention in the economy, and more government support for clean energy. We have, of course, just learned some important lessons about the limitations of public opinion polling, but these majorities are too large to be completely dismissed as mere polling errors. That Democrats cannot translate robust support for their central policies into consistent electoral victories suggests that something is amiss in the democratic accountability feedback loop.
Comments
similar thinking:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 6:57pm
Andrew Yang needs a role in government.
by Orion on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 8:04am
Awesome. Mitt is a good guy.
by Orion on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:45am
A shame he had his balls and spine removed, but in an unchalleging cabinet position away from the sharks and deviants in his own party, he just may do good.
Though is that involved with the pandemic? Shouldn't there then be someone more qualified in public health then?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 8:55am