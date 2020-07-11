Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
California Sen. Kamala Harris Named 49th Vice President of the United States - Los Angeles Sentinelhttps://t.co/fuW2UdcHl2#BlackNews #LASentinel #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris— L.A. Watts Times (@LAWattsTimes) November 7, 2020
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
By a team of six @ Politico.com, Nov. 7
I found this to be the best article of it's kind that I've read so far. Got a lot out of it. Covers what was going on in BOTH campaigns at crises times, what they were thinking at the time, what choices and decisions they made. (I welcome recommends of others like it.)
Focus: EPIC #COVID19 WILDFIRE—Not exaggerating that COVID is blazing out of control. **27* states have new record highs. And remember AZ’s crazy epidemic summer? That was only at 500 cases / million people. 15 states now exceed that epidemic water mark. (Analysis by my FAS team). pic.twitter.com/IzPmPLUeSl
Huge percentages of voters support government-sponsored health care, more state intervention in the economy, and more government support for clean energy. We have, of course, just learned some important lessons about the limitations of public opinion polling, but these majorities are too large to be completely dismissed as mere polling errors. That Democrats cannot translate robust support for their central policies into consistent electoral victories suggests that something is amiss in the democratic accountability feedback loop.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who abided by President Trump’s efforts to play down the coronavirus throughout the summer, has contracted the virus himself, a senior administration official said on Friday night.
Mr. Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the official said, and he told a small group of advisers. A Trump campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has also learned he has the virus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said.
And four other White House officials tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times. Bloomberg News also reported on the additional cases.
The Center for American Political Studies' post-election round-up speakers suggest it could lead to more constructive balance of power
By Brett Milano and Clea Simon @ The Harvard Gazette, Nov. 6
Democrats spent big to take control of state legislatures but lost their key targets. Now they’ll be on the sidelines as new maps are drawn.
By Ally Mutnick & Sabrina Rodriguez @ Politico.com, Nov. 4
Here’s something else Republicans can be happy about after Tuesday.
An abysmal showing by Democrats in state legislative races on Tuesday not only denied them victories in Sun Belt and Rust Belt states that would have positioned them to advance their policy agenda — it also put the party at a disadvantage ahead of the redistricting that will determine the balance of power for the next decade.
NEW: Biden ramps up transition
—Top WH jobs could come next week
—Klain frontrunner for CoS
—Vivek Murthy to be face of Covid response
—Jeff Zients key player
—Cabinet picks closer to Thanksgiving.
Who's in, who's out and more with @GlennThrush @shearm: https://t.co/3ZU9lMkf35
The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.
December, '19, after youth activist Greta Thunberg delivered blistering address on climate change to the UN:
December, 2019, @RealDonaldTrump: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!
Greta Thunberg yesterday, after Trump rage and demands to declare himself the election winner:
@GretaThunberg: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!
New York State Republicans used images of boarded-up businesses and of Mayor Bill de Blasio to persuade voters to vote for their candidates.
By Jesse McKinley, Dana Rubinstein and Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 5
[....] “They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state,” the governor said in an interview on Thursday, noting that the city was depicted as a place of “looting, and crime and homelessness.”
“That was their message, and it resonated more than it should have,” he said on WAMC radio, adding, “It shouldn’t have been this close.” [....]
Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex picture of the electorate.
By Thomas Fuller, Shawn Hubler, Tim Arango and Conor Dougherty @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4
[....] dig a little deeper into the results and a more complex picture of the Golden State voter emerges, of strong libertarian impulses and resistance to some quintessentially liberal ideas.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:57pm
Where even Titus draws the line:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:03pm
I thought systemic racism disappeared with Booker T Washington
Then it disappeared again with Martin Luther King Jr.
Surely it disappeared with Barack Obama
Now it is gone after Kamala Harris
Biden says there's "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement and beyond
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-biden-systemic-racism-exists-law-enforcement/
Edit to add:
Not hijacking
Simplying pointing out the words of the President-elect
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:49pm
My title was worded very precisely on purpose U.S. IS A SYSTEMICALLY RACIST COUNTRY
Racism of all kinds still exists allover the world and all kinds of places and institutions and in the hearts and minds of many individuals and groups.
Two different things.
What I had to say is said in the original post.
It is going to being increasingly difficult if not impossible to push the meme that this country is systemically racist.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:09pm
From the article
He is addressing systemic racism
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:12pm
Where there's fire there's smoke...
More precisely worded horsecrap on purpose.
________________________
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:28pm
She knows that.
Edit to add:
She feels free to post about anything and anyone
But she is afraid to discuss her posts.
Welcome to the world of Donald Trump
According to her worldview, Trump is not trying to suppress votes
Lets just ignore that Trump wanted vote counts to stop.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:01pm
To state the obvious,Trump wanted to suppress votes not for him. That's Trumpist, not racist. He may be racist or not, but rigging the election to elect himself only proves his egotism over the law. Again, this should be obvious, but we're stuck dealing with the uninteresting every day.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:17pm
very well said, especially the last sentence.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:29pm
Here's a clue, something I've noticed about the way it works on the internets going back to the blogosphere and even IRC chat days. A person starts a post. The person does not reply to every reply on that post, as a matter of fact, they don't reply to most of them. They may not even read all of them. They only reply to those replies that interest them. And then they move on to something else, a new topic.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:34pm
P.S. Here's another thing I've noticed. Sometimes people make friends this way, out of many replies, they pick out a few they like to continually discuss things with and interact only with those people, because they get something out of doing that and they don't with all those others. Sometimes they even start their own websites,.like Wolraich, Doctor Cleveland," Articleman" and Wolfrum. And while they welcome other people to comment and discuss, they themselves are only interested in discussing with others of their choice. And others are welcome to read their discussions but they aren't interested in talking to commenters unless they say something new and intriguing. Also, when things get boring for them-especially if most on the site tend to harp on the same thing over and over and over, and people they liked to talk to leave, they go elsewhere too.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:47pm
Fine
If a person makes a post, others should be free to reply.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:53pm
You overstate the democracy - it's a blog. If the comments become irrelevant or repetitive, the quality of the site goes down. Think of Trump talking over his opponent - muting him improved the quality of the debate - free to reply within certain bounds.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:08pm
Family member in the midwest mentioned to me the other day that he finds the difference between the quality of comments on NYTimes website astoundingly higher quality than Facebook. I go: um are you so naive to think that just happens by itself? They have full-time paid moderators vetting each and every comment and tending to each flagged "inappropriate" immediately! It's far from democracy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:20pm
Oh. I thought it was selective breeding of NYT readers. I kind of believe in eugenics - was going to recommend cutting off stupid people's subscriptions, but maybe the moderators are handling that in their own way. Do they have a periodic summary of how the readership gene pool's doing?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:23pm
That's a rather ineffectual solution to the problem. If you truly believe in eugenics you need sterilization of the stupid people or at least killing their children
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:33pm
And one thing that makes Twitter so popular is that it has "block" and "mute" functions. Muted followers don't even know that the tweeter doesn't see what they are saying and wants it that way.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:24pm
What? I can't hear you. La-la-la-la....
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:48pm
Rod Graham @roderickgraham is
Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminology | Director of Old Dominion University's Cybercrime Program | Podcaster | Writer | Middle-Aged Gym Rat Norfolk, VA roderickgraham.com Joined May 2011
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:36am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:51am
Dave Chappelle hosted SNL on Saturday and these three minutes of his monologue were relatively serious, somewhat on this topic and somewhat more like Joe Biden's meme of stopping the hate/anger. I saw a lot of chatter on it on SNL twitter. For those who want to know what people are talking about, here it is:
I am posting this as a favor to those who would like to see it. It doesn't mean I am interested in discussing it or arguing about it, or even suggesting people need to watch it. I'm not! Not any of those things.
I do think things that happen on SNL make news, sometimes quite important news, especially as regards culture change.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:04am
The full monologue
https://youtu.be/Un_VvR_WqNs
Turned comment to blog
http://dagblog.com/politics/black-we-32954
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:36am
Gonna try one more time.
The wannabe immigrant to the U.S. (from Guyana or Ecuador or Mumbai, or take your pick of another country) sees a majority in the U.S. elect Obama to HEAD THE WHOLE SYSTEM for two terms and then sees Biden purposefully chose another person of color to help head THE WHOLE SYSTEM as an alternative to Trump and they see the majority of the country elect that team.
Then they see people say the U.S. is a systemically racist country. This does not make sense to them. Those who say that look like lying spinners and/or eternal whiners who will never be satisfied. And they also sound nuts. (Or maybe they think it's a plot to convince immigrants so that they no longer want to come, keep the place where your kid can grow uip to lead the country for yourself?)
THIS MEME IS BROKEN. Really stupid meme. Literally flies in the faces of Obama representing and heading the country for 8 years after being a Senator and Harris being a Atty. Gen of California, a Senator and now Vice President. Res ipsa loquitor. Unless you are ready to explain how Obama,. and Harris now, are both racists intent on keeping the country they lead systemically racist.
Your language has to acknowledge and be proud of the progress. It's major in the scheme of things to anyone with common sense.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:55pm