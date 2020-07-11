    Meme busted:U.S. is a systemically racist country

    By artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:37pm |

    California Sen. Kamala Harris Named 49th Vice President of the United States - Los Angeles Sentinelhttps://t.co/fuW2UdcHl2#BlackNews #LASentinel #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris

    — L.A. Watts Times (@LAWattsTimes) November 7, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:57pm

    Where even Titus draws the line:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:03pm

    I thought systemic racism disappeared with Booker T Washington

    Then it disappeared again with Martin Luther King Jr.

    Surely it disappeared with Barack Obama

    Now it is gone after Kamala Harris

     

    Biden says there's "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement and beyond

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-biden-systemic-racism-exists-law-enforcement/

    Edit to add:

     Not hijacking

    Simplying pointing out the words of the President-elect

    Former Vice President Joe Biden says there is "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement, but noted the problem is much broader than just law enforcement. Biden made the comments in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in CBS News' primetime special "Justice for All."  

    "Do you believe there is systemic racism in law enforcement?" O'Donnell asked Biden in the exclusive interview.  

    "Absolutely," Biden responded. "But it's not just in law enforcement, it's across the board. It's in housing, it's in education, and it's in everything we do. It's real. It's genuine. It's serious. And it is — it is able to be dealt with. Look, not all law enforcement officers are racist; my lord, there are some really good, good cops out there. But the way in which it works right now is we've seen too many examples of it."


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:49pm

    My title was worded very precisely on purpose U.S. IS A SYSTEMICALLY RACIST COUNTRY 

    Racism of all kinds still exists allover the world and all kinds of places and institutions and in the hearts and minds of many individuals and groups.

    Two different things. 

    What I had to say is said in the original post.

    It is going to being increasingly difficult if not impossible to push the meme that this country is systemically racist.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:09pm

    He is addressing systemic racism 


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:12pm

    Where there's fire there's smoke...

    My title was worded very precisely on purpose U.S. IS A SYSTEMICALLY RACIST COUNTRY

    More precisely worded horsecrap on purpose.

    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:28pm

    She knows that.

    Edit to add:

    She feels free to post about anything and anyone

    But she is afraid to discuss her posts.

    Welcome to the world of Donald Trump

    According to her worldview, Trump is not trying to suppress votes

    Lets just ignore that Trump wanted vote counts to stop.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:01pm

    To state the obvious,Trump wanted to suppress votes not for him. That's Trumpist, not racist. He may be racist or not, but rigging the election to elect himself only proves his egotism over the law. Again, this should be obvious, but we're stuck dealing with the uninteresting every day.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:17pm

    very well said, especially the last sentence.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:29pm

    Here's a clue, something I've noticed about the way it works on the internets going back to the blogosphere and even IRC chat days.  A person starts a post. The person does not reply to every reply on that post, as a matter of fact, they don't reply to most of them. They may not even read all of them. They only reply to those replies that interest them. And then they move on to something else, a new topic.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:34pm

    P.S. Here's another thing I've noticed. Sometimes people make friends this way, out of many replies, they pick out a few they like to continually discuss things with and interact only with those people, because they get something out of doing that and they don't with all those others. Sometimes they even start their own websites,.like Wolraich, Doctor Cleveland," Articleman" and Wolfrum. And while they welcome other people to comment and discuss, they themselves are only interested in discussing with others of their choice. And others are welcome to read their discussions but they aren't interested in talking to commenters unless they say something new and intriguing. Also, when things get boring for them-especially if most on the site tend to harp on the same thing over and over and over, and people they liked to talk to leave, they go elsewhere too.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:47pm

    Fine

    If a person makes a post, others should be free to reply.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:53pm

    You overstate the democracy - it's a blog. If the comments become irrelevant or repetitive, the quality of the site goes down. Think of Trump talking over his opponent - muting him improved the quality of the debate - free to reply within certain bounds.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:08pm

    Family member in the midwest mentioned to me the other day that he finds the difference between the quality of comments on NYTimes website astoundingly higher quality than Facebook. I go: um are you so naive to think that just happens by itself? They have full-time paid moderators vetting each and every comment and tending to each flagged "inappropriate" immediately! It's far from democracy.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:20pm

    Oh. I thought it was selective breeding of NYT readers. I kind of believe in eugenics - was going to recommend cutting off stupid people's subscriptions, but maybe the moderators are handling that in their own way. Do they have a periodic summary of how the readership gene pool's doing?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:23pm

    And one thing that makes Twitter so popular is that it has "block" and "mute" functions. Muted followers don't even know that the tweeter doesn't see what they are saying and wants it that way.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:24pm

    What? I can't hear you. La-la-la-la....


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:48pm

    Rod Graham @roderickgraham is

    Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminology | Director of Old Dominion University's Cybercrime Program | Podcaster | Writer | Middle-Aged Gym Rat Norfolk, VA roderickgraham.com Joined May 2011


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:36am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:51am

    Dave Chappelle hosted SNL on Saturday and these three minutes of his monologue were relatively serious, somewhat on this topic and somewhat more like Joe Biden's meme of stopping the hate/anger. I saw a lot of chatter on it on SNL twitter. For those who want to know what people are talking about, here it is:

    Chappelle. pic.twitter.com/c5GQHKbrKr

    — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

    I am posting this as a favor to those who would like to see it. It doesn't mean I am interested in discussing it or arguing about it, or even suggesting people need to watch it. I'm not! Not any of those things.

    I do think things that happen on SNL make news, sometimes quite important news, especially as regards culture change.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:04am

    The full monologue

    https://youtu.be/Un_VvR_WqNs

    Turned comment to blog

    http://dagblog.com/politics/black-we-32954


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:36am

    Gonna try one more time.

    The wannabe immigrant to the U.S. (from Guyana or Ecuador or Mumbai, or take your pick of another country) sees a majority in the U.S. elect Obama to HEAD THE WHOLE SYSTEM for two terms and then sees Biden purposefully chose another person of color to help head THE WHOLE SYSTEM as an alternative to Trump and they see the majority of the country elect that team.

    Then they see people say the U.S. is a systemically racist country. This does not make sense to them. Those who say that look like lying spinners and/or eternal whiners who will never be satisfied. And they also sound nuts. (Or maybe they think it's a plot to convince immigrants so that they no longer want to come, keep the place where your kid can grow uip to lead the country for yourself?)

    THIS MEME IS BROKEN. Really stupid meme. Literally flies in the faces of Obama representing and heading the country for 8 years after being a Senator and Harris being a Atty. Gen of California, a Senator and now Vice President. Res ipsa loquitor. Unless you are ready to explain how Obama,. and Harris now, are both racists intent on keeping the country they lead systemically racist.

    Your language has to acknowledge and be proud of the progress. It's major in the scheme of things to anyone with common sense.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:55pm

