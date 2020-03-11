Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Stuff is just flying off of shelves - and that's before the late night protesters.
Meanwhile, Shell stepped in deep doodoo asking the public what it could change - seems "a lot" is the unsurprising answer. Just goes to show, the Marketing Dept may not be the brains of the company.
But a shame the same wasn't asked of banks as they destroy habitat via inhumanity.
As Lennon once sang (almost): "Keep playing those War Games forever".
And instead of splitting atoms, could we soon be splitting molecules for peace? as long as the water holds out.
The Germans seem so serious, but could Covid have brought out the smartass scammer in them? Check out their new magic electric bus. "I want it I want it I want it..." "Can't have it..."
And the ever gravity-defying Tesla Musk is teaming with Panasonic to finally make use of the musty corners of its Gigafactory to make new and improved batteries for fast charging & greater storage. By how much? That's the rub - they'll have to kill you if you want to find out. But trust 'em, it's always worth the price of admission, no? How about a stairway, er, ladder to Heaven?
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:43pm
Chinese yuan is tanking!
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:21pm
I expected tanks today, but not like this. Will they play Swan Lake on state TV? (or Fox/OANN/RT?)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:39am
just a big casino:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:14am
Who's your (state's) daddy?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:38am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:05am
I think this is Gen Z joke us oldsters are not meant to understand?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 6:27pm
he's a Dem:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:13pm
for Godfather fans:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 6:37pm
"Daisy..."
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:38am
Someone blasted Blount for his spelling mistake.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:55am
Frank Luntz sassing Drumpf:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:49am
I'm with Alice on the authoritarian meme which continually pops up here and there:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 6:16pm
This goes with that ^ :
Edit to add, the top two replies to Shane's tweet:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:05pm
reply to Alice:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:25pm
Reminds me of something I said just recently on another thread:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:06pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:11pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:41pm
Interesting Sacha Baron Cohen threat:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 1:39am
They all shot videos for him reading the Tweets and commenting on them.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:32am
Cutting through to the important issues of the day. Or finding out even the worst jerkoffs still have some humor. Tally Ho! (tho do spare us Nickelback)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:56am
Must admit I found the Howdy Doody narc tweet to be spot-on and also noted Buttigieg had no comeback
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:25pm
They're all damaged goods.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:27pm
This tweet reminds me of the old days when I'd catch a lot of grief from extreme partisans for quoting Frank Luntz's work. He's no hack, he knows his stuff, makes what he does as much of a science as is possible with such a field that is not really a science at all. Before Trump, I could see a clear difference between partisan hack "pollsters" like Kellyanne Conway (who knew the truth but would spin it all lies) and Luntz who does the opposite, tries to decode spin and just point out the fact of when people are buying into it:
He's very talented at what he does.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:23pm