Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Things always seem terrible around here, but yesterday my daughter saw her first waterfall and I got to watch her face. pic.twitter.com/Yn9MAd9hG2— Lisa Fleisher (@lisafleisher) September 4, 2020
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
By a team of six @ Politico.com, Nov. 7
I found this to be the best article of it's kind that I've read so far. Got a lot out of it. Covers what was going on in BOTH campaigns at crises times, what they were thinking at the time, what choices and decisions they made. (I welcome recommends of others like it.)
Focus: EPIC #COVID19 WILDFIRE—Not exaggerating that COVID is blazing out of control. **27* states have new record highs. And remember AZ’s crazy epidemic summer? That was only at 500 cases / million people. 15 states now exceed that epidemic water mark. (Analysis by my FAS team). pic.twitter.com/IzPmPLUeSl
Huge percentages of voters support government-sponsored health care, more state intervention in the economy, and more government support for clean energy. We have, of course, just learned some important lessons about the limitations of public opinion polling, but these majorities are too large to be completely dismissed as mere polling errors. That Democrats cannot translate robust support for their central policies into consistent electoral victories suggests that something is amiss in the democratic accountability feedback loop.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who abided by President Trump’s efforts to play down the coronavirus throughout the summer, has contracted the virus himself, a senior administration official said on Friday night.
Mr. Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the official said, and he told a small group of advisers. A Trump campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has also learned he has the virus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said.
And four other White House officials tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times. Bloomberg News also reported on the additional cases.
The Center for American Political Studies' post-election round-up speakers suggest it could lead to more constructive balance of power
By Brett Milano and Clea Simon @ The Harvard Gazette, Nov. 6
Democrats spent big to take control of state legislatures but lost their key targets. Now they’ll be on the sidelines as new maps are drawn.
By Ally Mutnick & Sabrina Rodriguez @ Politico.com, Nov. 4
Here’s something else Republicans can be happy about after Tuesday.
An abysmal showing by Democrats in state legislative races on Tuesday not only denied them victories in Sun Belt and Rust Belt states that would have positioned them to advance their policy agenda — it also put the party at a disadvantage ahead of the redistricting that will determine the balance of power for the next decade.
NEW: Biden ramps up transition
—Top WH jobs could come next week
—Klain frontrunner for CoS
—Vivek Murthy to be face of Covid response
—Jeff Zients key player
—Cabinet picks closer to Thanksgiving.
Who's in, who's out and more with @GlennThrush @shearm: https://t.co/3ZU9lMkf35
The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.
December, '19, after youth activist Greta Thunberg delivered blistering address on climate change to the UN:
December, 2019, @RealDonaldTrump: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!
Greta Thunberg yesterday, after Trump rage and demands to declare himself the election winner:
@GretaThunberg: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!
New York State Republicans used images of boarded-up businesses and of Mayor Bill de Blasio to persuade voters to vote for their candidates.
By Jesse McKinley, Dana Rubinstein and Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 5
[....] “They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state,” the governor said in an interview on Thursday, noting that the city was depicted as a place of “looting, and crime and homelessness.”
“That was their message, and it resonated more than it should have,” he said on WAMC radio, adding, “It shouldn’t have been this close.” [....]
Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex picture of the electorate.
By Thomas Fuller, Shawn Hubler, Tim Arango and Conor Dougherty @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4
[....] dig a little deeper into the results and a more complex picture of the Golden State voter emerges, of strong libertarian impulses and resistance to some quintessentially liberal ideas.
