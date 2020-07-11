    Meme busted:U.S. is a systemically racist country

    California Sen. Kamala Harris Named 49th Vice President of the United States - Los Angeles Sentinelhttps://t.co/fuW2UdcHl2#BlackNews #LASentinel #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris

    — L.A. Watts Times (@LAWattsTimes) November 7, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:57pm

    Where even Titus draws the line:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:03pm

    I thought systemic racism disappeared with Booker T Washington

    Then it disappeared again with Martin Luther King Jr.

    Surely it disappeared with Barack Obama

    Now it is gone after Kamala Harris

     

    Biden says there's "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement and beyond

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-biden-systemic-racism-exists-law-enforcement/

    Edit to add:

     Not hijacking

    Simplying pointing out the words of the President-elect

    Former Vice President Joe Biden says there is "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement, but noted the problem is much broader than just law enforcement. Biden made the comments in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in CBS News' primetime special "Justice for All."  

    "Do you believe there is systemic racism in law enforcement?" O'Donnell asked Biden in the exclusive interview.  

    "Absolutely," Biden responded. "But it's not just in law enforcement, it's across the board. It's in housing, it's in education, and it's in everything we do. It's real. It's genuine. It's serious. And it is — it is able to be dealt with. Look, not all law enforcement officers are racist; my lord, there are some really good, good cops out there. But the way in which it works right now is we've seen too many examples of it."


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:49pm

    My title was worded very precisely on purpose U.S. IS A SYSTEMICALLY RACIST COUNTRY 

    Racism of all kinds still exists allover the world and all kinds of places and institutions and in the hearts and minds of many individuals and groups.

    Two different things. 

    What I had to say is said in the original post.

    It is going to being increasingly difficult if not impossible to push the meme that this country is systemically racist.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:09pm

    From the article

    He is addressing systemic racism 


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:12pm

    Rod Graham @roderickgraham is

    Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminology | Director of Old Dominion University's Cybercrime Program | Podcaster | Writer | Middle-Aged Gym Rat Norfolk, VA roderickgraham.com Joined May 2011


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:36am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:51am

    Dave Chappelle hosted SNL on Saturday and these three minutes of his monologue were relatively serious, somewhat on this topic and somewhat more like Joe Biden's meme of stopping the hate/anger. I saw a lot of chatter on it on SNL twitter. For those who want to know what people are talking about, here it is:

    Chappelle. pic.twitter.com/c5GQHKbrKr

    — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

    I am posting this as a favor to those who would like to see it. It doesn't mean I am interested in discussing it or arguing about it, or even suggesting people need to watch it. I'm not! Not any of those things.

    I do think things that happen on SNL make news, sometimes quite important news, especially as regards culture change.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:04am

