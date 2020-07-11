    Election: BIDEN/HARRIS VICTORY GIN (we love you big biden)

    By PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 12:59pm |

    Good place to add your Biden/Harris victory comments, donations, advice, complaints, and merchandise orders.

    transferring these from old thread, because they are some of the elected's first response:

    Joe tweeted a video message, basically saying "no more tribalism, all Americans":

    America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

    The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

    I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

    reminds me of this one from after 9/11

     

    then he retweeted Kamala's video of their call:

    We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4

    — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

    (message I read: just real people)

    One thing to note about Joe's thank you video, which I am sure was carefully curated for every frame: The grizzled biker guy cruising down the road. Only the blind don't know the demo he represents.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:12pm

    Van Jones on CNN:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:15pm

    Congratulations tweet from Mayor of London:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm

    And it starts


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm

    hah. could happen! nearly everything else has so far in 2020!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:18pm

    note Twitter official splainer on Trump's tweet! I love it, actually, that's true concern for accuracy. No using their chronology to spin stories. Very scholarly!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:33pm

    This makes me laugh. Feel like a comic like Bill Murray should be in it:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:25pm

    Fukuyama:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:32pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:39pm

    OMG I was just speaking of France on another thread. This has made me cry, really:

     

    The bells are ringing in Paris! pic.twitter.com/dEm3AbjaSH

    — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) November 7, 2020

    I even sobbed for a bit. And let me just say they are definitely not my favorite western country.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:11pm

    Modi immediate pivot!:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:31pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:33pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:35pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:03pm

    Gov. Larry Hogan (R):


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:04pm

    Nice to see Brooklyn de-angered:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:07pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:09pm

