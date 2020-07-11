Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Good place to add your Biden/Harris victory comments, donations, advice, complaints, and merchandise orders.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who abided by President Trump’s efforts to play down the coronavirus throughout the summer, has contracted the virus himself, a senior administration official said on Friday night.
Mr. Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the official said, and he told a small group of advisers. A Trump campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has also learned he has the virus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said.
And four other White House officials tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times. Bloomberg News also reported on the additional cases.
The Center for American Political Studies' post-election round-up speakers suggest it could lead to more constructive balance of power
By Brett Milano and Clea Simon @ The Harvard Gazette, Nov. 6
Democrats spent big to take control of state legislatures but lost their key targets. Now they’ll be on the sidelines as new maps are drawn.
By Ally Mutnick & Sabrina Rodriguez @ Politico.com, Nov. 4
Here’s something else Republicans can be happy about after Tuesday.
An abysmal showing by Democrats in state legislative races on Tuesday not only denied them victories in Sun Belt and Rust Belt states that would have positioned them to advance their policy agenda — it also put the party at a disadvantage ahead of the redistricting that will determine the balance of power for the next decade.
NEW: Biden ramps up transition
—Top WH jobs could come next week
—Klain frontrunner for CoS
—Vivek Murthy to be face of Covid response
—Jeff Zients key player
—Cabinet picks closer to Thanksgiving.
Who's in, who's out and more with @GlennThrush @shearm: https://t.co/3ZU9lMkf35
The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.
December, '19, after youth activist Greta Thunberg delivered blistering address on climate change to the UN:
December, 2019, @RealDonaldTrump: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!
Greta Thunberg yesterday, after Trump rage and demands to declare himself the election winner:
@GretaThunberg: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!
New York State Republicans used images of boarded-up businesses and of Mayor Bill de Blasio to persuade voters to vote for their candidates.
By Jesse McKinley, Dana Rubinstein and Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 5
[....] “They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state,” the governor said in an interview on Thursday, noting that the city was depicted as a place of “looting, and crime and homelessness.”
“That was their message, and it resonated more than it should have,” he said on WAMC radio, adding, “It shouldn’t have been this close.” [....]
Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex picture of the electorate.
By Thomas Fuller, Shawn Hubler, Tim Arango and Conor Dougherty @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4
[....] dig a little deeper into the results and a more complex picture of the Golden State voter emerges, of strong libertarian impulses and resistance to some quintessentially liberal ideas.
I expect to hear a lot of frenzied political discourse over the next several months. I imagine pundits will try to understand how the 2020 election panned out and why. Too many white liberals will obsess over early exit polls indicating that 20 percent of Black men and a significant number of the overly broad categories of Latinos and Asians voted for Mr. Trump. They’ll do this instead of reckoning with how more white women voted for the president this time around and how white men remain the most significant demographic of his base. They will say that once more, Black women saved America from itself, which of course, we did, even though some things don’t deserve salvation.
Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?
Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.
In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....
What a shock.
Pennsylvania election: Philadelphia police investigating alleged plot to attack Pa. Convention Center - 6abc Philadelphia https://t.co/kNrAeS6sbC— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020
By Catherine Kim @ Politico.com, updated Nov.5
Here are all the House and Senate incumbents around the country who have lost their fights for reelection.
Comments
transferring these from old thread, because they are some of the elected's first response:
Joe tweeted a video message, basically saying "no more tribalism, all Americans":
reminds me of this one from after 9/11
then he retweeted Kamala's video of their call:
(message I read: just real people)
One thing to note about Joe's thank you video, which I am sure was carefully curated for every frame: The grizzled biker guy cruising down the road. Only the blind don't know the demo he represents.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:12pm
Van Jones on CNN:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:15pm
Congratulations tweet from Mayor of London:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm
And it starts
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm
hah. could happen! nearly everything else has so far in 2020!
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:18pm
note Twitter official splainer on Trump's tweet! I love it, actually, that's true concern for accuracy. No using their chronology to spin stories. Very scholarly!
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:33pm
This makes me laugh. Feel like a comic like Bill Murray should be in it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:25pm
Fukuyama:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:39pm