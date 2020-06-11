Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex picture of the electorate.
By Thomas Fuller, Shawn Hubler, Tim Arango and Conor Dougherty @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4
[....] dig a little deeper into the results and a more complex picture of the Golden State voter emerges, of strong libertarian impulses and resistance to some quintessentially liberal ideas.
In a series of referendums, voters in California rejected affirmative action, decisively shot down an expansion of rent control and eviscerated a law that gives greater labor protections for ride-share and delivery drivers, a measure that had the strong backing of labor unions. A measure that would have raised taxes on commercial landlords to raise billions for a state that sorely needs revenue also seemed on track for defeat.
The full force of the election results provided something of a gut check for liberals in a state that plays a big role in the Democratic Party and often offers insights into where the rest of the nation might be headed.
“The results in California show the Democrats that you can go too far,” said Bob Shrum, a former Democratic strategist and the director of the Dornsife Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California. “California is a very liberal state that is now resistant to higher taxes and welcoming to the new gig economy, which is where the industry was created.” [....]
Comments
another excerpt
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:24pm
All politics is local . . .
This is from my incoming City Council member quoted in the article I've linked below:
Keep in mind my posts here at Dag about local county and city ballot measures being voted in in the absence of many proposed yet tabled state legislation and ballot measures.
And from NBC News
Now to the NYT article of Nov 6...
It appears that the New York Times authors read and cribbed liberally (excuse the pun) the gist of their article from the following that was published at NBC News on October 13.
Democrats hold all the power in California, so why aren't progressives happy?
“The future party tensions are between the progressive wing of the
Democratic Party and the moderate wing of the Democratic Party.”
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 8:41pm
I note that David Brockman is Associate Professor of Political Science @UCBerkeley
.his feed is here https://twitter.com/dbroockman
He retweeted this earlier today, concerning another thread:
and he retweeted this on Nov. 4
P.S. from other tweets it is very clear that he is anti-Trump
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:21am