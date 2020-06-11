Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.
“Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel, and Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw. As a result, Mr. Bannon respectfully requests that the status conference in this matter be adjourned for three weeks so that he may formally retain new counsel,” Bannon’s current counsel William Burck wrote in a one-paragraph letter.
Comments
This seems dumb to me - "put a head on a oike_ means "make an example of someone". It's roughly equivalent to "throw someone under the bus" - no on thinks you're actually shoving someone under Greyhound wheels. There are no pikes in common usage in 2020 - this is a lot less realistic and much more metaphorical than Roger Stone printing crosshairs next to a judge's head. Trump already pretty well said he was going to fire Gauci. That's it - make an example of, stifle dissent.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:09pm
Have been seeing more free speech legal types basically warning on this like: careful, think about Kathy Griffin and what's good for the goose is good for the gander.
One can step it up a bit by going here: and in France one side makes really gross, inflammatory and insulting jokes and the other side responds with actual real beheadings....
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:49pm
If I kiddingly quote Braveheart, with "Rack him!", someone's going to go build a medieval rack to carry out copycat crimes? I mean the kidnapping of governors seems to be a more actual threat.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:51pm
CANCEL CULTURE!!!
Giuliani may be available..?
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:02pm
Still in the service of Tutar, I think. As soon as he finishes with his raising "legal" briefs and inserting himself in her judicious matters, he'll let you know.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 12:36am