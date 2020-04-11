Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Wild ass time's... Eh?
Here's a snip from his Prime Members-Only Article from today
at 6:05 p.m ET/ 6:05 p.m. PT... I couldn't have said it better.
Folks, Let’s Get It the Fuck Together
If you are not a member, with this link you can read the complete article
but will not have access to other members-only articles or benefits.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/folks-lets-get-it-the-fuck-together/sharetoken/
"Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the presidency and making Donald Trump only the fourth President to be rejected by the country in a bid for a second term in office in 108 years. Biden will have a decisive popular vote win and his party will maintain control of the House of Representatives. This is a big fucking deal. And ending Trump’s Presidency is an incredibly important accomplishment for the future of this country. That is something to savor.
It wasn’t easy. You may think it should have been. I do too. But it wasn’t. It was really hard. And the Democrats have done it. Yet I look around and I see Democrats crestfallen, wracked with self-doubt, falling into their established internecine exchanges of blame and recrimination. This is something deep in the modern Democratic psyche. We know that. I kept thinking of this classic Godfather scene where Vito Corleone slaps around the whiny self-pitying Johnny Fontaine."
I’m seeing recriminations about how this or that part of the campaign was mishandled. It’s like a festival pity-party of self-womping. Biden and his supporters had one job: get to 270. We’re likely to see that happen in the coming hours. " //end snip//
Josh is quite right, ya' know.
~OGD~
.
Comments
Three words that every American heard during the summer while a frightening and unprecedented worldwide pandemic was going on, they were the main problem:
Defund the Police.
A rout of the Dem party happened down ticket allover the nation.
Few in the Dem party had enough of a spine to say (couldn't even do it to the many bored white elite kids directing a lot of the activities): no, sorry, more anarchy is not what we need right now.
Lots of voters don't like Trump. But they want law and order right now. Many of those who split their ticket probably think Trump is very responsible for fanning the flames. They want police, though, so they didn't vote for local Dems who said nothing or offered excuses. Security is #1 basis of civilization.
Any other analysis looks silly to me comparatively, it's like BLIND.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:32pm
Measure J Results: What We Know So Far About The Measure
To Dedicate Some County Funding To Anti-Jail Efforts
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:48pm
Hey Arty... Don't miss this previous post...
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:43am
Added for more info . . .
Voters Around the US Approve Local Police Reform Measures
The results reflect a growing demand for greater law enforcement
accountability after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
Read the full story on NBCNews.com
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 5:49am
Thanks for the link.
Biden cobbled together a coalition
The majority of whites were not coming along
Over 40% of whites came along
10% of Black women did not come along
90% of Black women joined the coalition
20% of Black men rejected the coalition
80% of Black men came along
Overall, a majority of Latinos came on board.
Biden had a powerful message.
If a Black man tells you that he doesn't care if Trump is a racist, he may not be gettable.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:54pm
You're welcome ... rmrd0000
Thanks for chiming in... The ol' Dag Blog sure isn't what it used to
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:38am
Lol
Edit to add:
I rarely share photos
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 8:42am
A great movie script - super congenial clever kid gets to go to the prom with the cutest girl in school as long as he keeps quiet the whole time, doesn't talk to his buddies nor her, and for God's sake don't think the girl likes him cuz she's just mad at her ex- who she (not-so-)secretly still likes even tho he's a complete douchebag and bosses/knocks her around. And the after-party? Fuggidaboudit, the kid can take a raincheck til next decade.
That's our Joe, that's our party, that's us. Joe's big path to the WH came when he got totally rejected in the early primaries, but the elders, powers-that-be, buddies who were tired of losing took him to a back room and said, "look, you're an alright guy - when you're not talking". And from then on Joe took their advice, their contributions, success, all under the condition he quit like thinking he was actually there to *do* something, give ideas, lead... Stand there and look pretty. And he sure does.
Meanwhile, yes, we've been humiliated - our 2018 women's revolution went flat, our pivot to key races went bust, our exit from the Trump years floundered in a street revolution and a pandemic, neither of which we could control nor use to our advantage, even as our opponents seemed untouched by them no matter how bad they fucked it up. And then they rammed a humiliating Supreme Court pick throu instead of their deserved impeachment trial, just to make it clear who knew how to wield power effectively.
We're now sitting in the castle, but we don't exactly know how we got here, nor quite what people expect us to do. I mean, sure, we can try to rule - but we know the barons and dukes and court seers are waiting outside the door, maybe not to defenestrate us - we're too useful as a figurehead when the real power lies with the nobles and the parliament - and the courts with their hangmen, oh yes - but to make sure none of our decrees actually take effect. Oh, and it doesn't seem like the people really like us that much anyway, so maybe these guys are doing us a favor?
Sure, I'm celebrating in the way that narrowly missing a head-on collision at night and pulling off the road shaking and lightly sobbing is "celebrating". But it's not like I have any vision of the "great things" we can accomplish that i did 4 years ago, affirmation of Grrrl power and a champion of health care and someone who knew how to thread the complexities of policy among the hyenas, such as "tragic but necessary". Instead it's him, it's us, failing 3 times but getting put in "charge" anyway, with the admonition, "don't touch anything - and don't talk so much". Feel the power.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/04/politics/2020-election-senate-majorit...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:08pm
Say what ever you want about me but I'm happy that the pile of shit with the unbearable stench is likely gone but I'm just as happy I did nothing to help the pile of shit with the barely tolerable stink win. I used to say I have hope, maybe just a fool's hope, but hope. I no longer have any hope.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:04pm
OGD, thanks for the post.
I look at it as the Republicans and the right wing plutocrats with their self serving warped ideology are looting, dividing, lying, "gaming" our democracy in order to obstruct unity and progress. Progress and action necessary to meet the critical issues (climate, debt, jobs, infrastructure, equal rights/economic opportunity, health care...etc) .... putting us not on autopilot, but in a increasingly steep dive into social and governmental collapse.
Which they know. They also know that a desperate population is easier to divide and manipulate with selfishness and hate. And a government extirpated of honesty, decency, ethics and competence makes gaming the system and plundering the nation much easier.
Biden, and all those who helped elect him and thus save our democracy, will at least level the ship of state, and pull us out, hopefully not just temporarily, of that downward spiral into the terrain of facts and consequences.
by NCD on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 9:52am
Biden carried states with major BLM protests like Oregon and Washington
Biden carried states with high crimes cities like Illinois, Michigan, and Maryland.
Biden carried these states because Trump's message of fear did not work
Biden got millions of more votes than Trump got in 2020.
The majority of voters were not distracted by accusations of "identity politics"
We now realize that a significant number of our fellow citizens let us down
They have no problem kidnapping immigrant children, racism, and misogyny
There is nothing wrong with the messaging on the Left
The Right has no problem breaking the law and threatening opponents.
The Right has had more than 12 years to produce a healthcare plan.
The legacy of the current GOP will be that they were willing to cheat at every turn
The threat tge country faces is not the so-called Woke.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 9:55am
Sounds like you are really looking forward to civil war, can't wait. You're making a list to draw real clear lines so one can demand "which side are you on?" But what's next in your plan? Lock em up? Or kill them all? Which way are you thinking? And then who's going to execute it? Cause it's a pretty sure thing Joe isn't into doing that, he keeps saying over and over that he wants to be a uniter and not a divider. You might have to lock him up too?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:06pm
AA all I did was lay out the facts.
Trump told the Proud Boys to Stand By
He told his supporters that the election was rigged if he did not win.
He has tried to get states to stop counting votes
Trump supporters tried to run a Biden campaign bus off the road.
Trump and Marco Rubio cheered the attack
All this goes on and you have blindfolds on
You remain in a bubble where it is not poor little Trump trying to suppress votes.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:25pm
You're posting on a Josh Marshall thread so here's a comment from Josh Marshall:
As for your constant projection about other people being in bubbles when you're the one who constantly promotes that the view of 13% of the U.S. population (which you incorrectly constantly claim is homogenous across the country) is a priority in a democracy, forsaking all others and insisting everyone else care about what that minority cares about.
A bunch of people elected Rubio et. al. and everyone you rant about. Here's the problem: it's a democracy, YOU HAVE TO LIVE WITH THEM OR LEAVE the country, as this is a democracy. Being outraged all the time is not a solution.
One thing is very clear: you have spent years here and still virtually everyone you correspond with here disagrees with you often. And we are all liberals! If you can't convince us few liberals by now that your views of things are true and correct, why should we consider you a source of information or argument that is worth the time of day. You are Mr. Bubble personified, like the boy in the bubble. You are not even open to reality.
Is Josh Marshall in the bubble with me? You realize that your comments are counter everything he was saying initially, that Dems don't need to have such huge goals right now, let's do baby steps Biden and his supporters had one job: get to 270. We’re likely to see that happen in the coming hours.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:45pm
I pointed out some facts
You came with a rant about a civil war.
Trump and Rubio did cheer people who tried to run a bus off the road.
What is your message to Trump, Rubio, and rally crowds who cheered the attack?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:52pm
What is your message to Trump, Rubio, and rally crowds who cheered the attack?
That sadly there will always be dopes like rmrd in this country willing to get outraged about your trolling and bullshit culture wars issues to scare and distract him from what's really going on.
Edit to add--a link to good advice about not being a dupe is still above the masthead here from people that used to practice the art of distracting you.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:42pm
Ha Ha, RM "constantly promotes the view of 13% of the population", followed by a " love it or leave it" taunt. First is not true, and I am pretty sure, and glad, he's not leaving. Ignore RM if he annoys you!
RM is calling out facts on Republicans. You don't like to hear those facts apparently. If RM was just a "13%er", he would, at least, have Trump beat by a mile, as Trump promotes the view of Trump, which is 0.000000...% of the population!
by NCD on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:44pm
Thanks
It is curious. It is clear that Trump and the GOP wanted a lower vote count.
She wants to gloss over that fact by saying it was just people around Trump who suppress votes
Additionally, like Fukuyama and others, the discussion always begins with what Liberals, the Woke, etc. have to do to appease the Right.
Start the discussion with what wingnut have to do to stop coming across as such assholes.
Biden got more of the popular vote than Trump, similar to Hillary.
We have an electoral college with the result that the last time a Republican President won the popular vote was 1988.
For some reason, AA takes my disagreement as a personal attack.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 4:55pm
Nobody should gloss over facts as there will be hell to pay for it eventually.
The Electoral College was set up of course so white male landowners, including enslavers, could be a backstop to white male voters. The Senate's undemocratic 2 per state was to assuage the Deep South that legality of slave labor camps could not be challenged. It caused the Missouri "compromise", one slave state for one free. Today California would have to have 60 or more senators to have the Senate power of Wyoming.
GWB was the only Republican to win the popular vote, in 2004, since his Dad in 1988.
Just saw that the EEO officer of the revered NYPD was caught posting on Rant, he got 'em all, Jews, blacks, Latinos, 'liberals' on a website for whiny racist cops. NYT:
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:25am
Police unions have enormous influence
When police abuse occurs, the unions back the abusive cop
Street cops pull back on their activity when there is a threat of an officer being charged
When attempts are made to change how police operate, the term "defund the police" is used as a club to block any reform.
Thanks for reminding me of 2004.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 5:43pm
Where NCD said . . .
I have no tolerance for wishy washy weasels.
Nor do I cower to fence sitting flip-floppers.
Let me Google this for you.
Lewis Los Angeles 1933 1940 Steve Ross
My father served in the Navy 1935 to 1945.
I am 74 years old, born in September 1946.
I was not the first boomer but damn close.
I was born on ranch property in Los Angeles.
I have been immersed in the history of LA.
There were many neighbors of my family who
were bamboozled by the pomp of the American
Silver Shirts far-right Christian Party of the
Silver Legion of America. Not my family, though.
Ross' work best describes what very few ever
heard about the underbelly here in Los Angeles.
And don't miss the part about L.A. Police Chief
Jim ‘Two Guns’ Davis.
I will stand against complacency and intolerance until I leave this mortal coil.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:08pm
Thanks OGD
Groups like BLM did not appear magically
BLM responded to police abuse
Protests occur because there is police abuse and the police are not trusted
Some people who join protests are there simply to create chaos.
The way to stop the people who want to create chaos is to end the need for protests.
If you ridicule politicians who attempt to achieve police reform, you are not helping
Those who have easy ways to reform police should offer them up
They should keep in mind that when police departments were beefed up in 1994, mass incarceration followed.
Recently, programs like Stop and Frisk meant that any black or minority youth could be searched, not because there was a high likelihood of any criminal activity, but to make the public at large feel safe.
In recent days, we have seen Philadelphia police shoot a man in mental distress
We have also seen members of the department lie after kidnapping a child.
Dealing with police abuse and reform will be with us for a long time.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:31pm
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:29pm
Thanks again OGD.
Obviously I'm not leaving the country
I have real world contact with a larger circle of Progressives who agree with my positions about Trump and his enablers.
None of us are leaving the country.
A very telling point is that she freely criticizes the Left, the Woke, BLM, etc,
Yet, when asked what she would say to Trump and Rubio about supporting the attack on a Biden campaign bus, she had no criticism to offer.
Radio Silence
She can criticize Kendi, etc.
But criticizing her heroes who targe the Woke, is simply not allowed
Like Trump, she makes up rules as she goes along.
I will track down the video.
In the aftermath of the election, my conclusion is that we put too much trust in the pollsters.
Graham and Collins were not going down.
However, look at the amazing situation in Georgia
Stacey Abrams and others worked to a point that Biden and two Senate candidates are competitive
People thought Abrams was crazy
But, she did not give up.
The fight goes on.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:08pm
"Some people who join protests are there simply to create chaos."
These are all strawman arguments. I've seen numerous videos of BLM organizers who encourage looting and call it reparations. So It's not just some people there to create chaos. Those engaged in legitimate protests need to separate themselves from the looting not excuse it and encourage it. No one is saying there is no good reason for protests. No one is saying they shouldn't protest. People are saying looting and violence is counter productive and wrong, criminal behavior that should result in arrest and punishment. People are saying that a problem we all see, abusive police, won't be solved by defunding the police and proposing it will likely result in little to nothing being done to solve the problem. Bullying people at outdoor cafes, throwing chairs, tables, plates and their food is counter productive and isn't going to get anyone to support you.
Keep it up and support for needed reforms will get less not more and be harder to achieve. I've been at a lot of protests since I was in my 20 even up to 2 years ago at a protest for immigration reform. I would never take part or support the current BLM protests.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:05pm
Damn that Constitution - it gave Black men 3/5 more vote than white women.
Are we fucking bored? Do we have to debate fucking 1783 again? Yeah, the Electoral vote sucks - fix it. We don't have to debate Adams rib to do it, do we?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:48am
The 1783 Constitution gave white men 3/5 more vote for every black slave, to get more representation and power in the House.
After 1870, with Jim Crow, white men got 5/5 vote for every black resident, a 66% gain on 3/5, cuz blacks were again disenfranchised, and got murdered or terrorized if they tried to get a ballot and vote.
Now we argue and litigate ballot drop boxes, absentee ballots, early ballots, late ballots, mail ballots, picture IDs , which ballots are "legal", or "illegal", when to stop or start counting ballots, and have armed Republican " poll watchers". Are we failing? Krugman wants to know.
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:10pm
Heavens to Murgatroyd . . .
How many false narratives do you have in your quiver, Arty?
I'm outta here . . . .
Bye Bye
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:50am
Good morning . . . rmrd0000
Ah yes he did... Must be tough for
Arty to clutch those pearls so tight.
More popular by = 4,082,775 = This morning
___________________________
~OGD~
.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:46am
Thanks OGD
Most of the Liberals/Progressives I see are more like you than some people here.
I get why Clyburn might warn against police reform and universal healthcare in Georgia
That does not make AOC evil, it makes her foresighted.
I expect that if Biden wins, there will be many executive orders.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:14am
Yes, i come from the unkety-motherfucker-but-obscenely-perceptive (and good-looking) wing of the Democratic Party - sadly not that many of us, but we shall overcome.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:32am
I don't wear pearls, OGD.
But I admit I am getting sick of humoring childish counterproductive troll feeding shit. 15 years of doing that, enough already, social media has changed, it's not the blogosphere anymore.
Doesn't feed anyone's brain in analyst land and is continuously being proved counterproductive in political land.
Looking for better quality input, not just cross out Bush replace with Trump, replace with Rubio. SAMO
Also I'm pretty damn sure Josh Marshall would agree more with me than rmrd, but that's another thing, just ironic.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:26pm
Blah blah blah blah blah...
From a totally independent and reasonable perspective
rmrd appears to live in a 2 bedroom condo in your head...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:18pm
"Blah blah blah blah blah..."
I'm sure this is the higher quality input Arta is looking for instead of childish counterproductive troll feeding shit.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:38pm
Oh Oh ... another one chimes in...
You appear to have missed the gist of my post.
I'm sure that doesn't meet the high standards set by the ol' cohorts 'round these threads.
Any nice socks in
your sock drawer?
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:39pm
From a totally independent and reasonable perspective
That was an extremely logical, totally rational, and very convincing argument. What is surprising is no intelligent person has used it before. But unfortunately it's not an original argument. Many morons have used it to justify everything they've done and said.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:49pm
....put the anger and demonization behind us....we don't have any more time to waste on partisan warfare....
~ President Elect Joe Biden a few minutes ago.
If you don't want to do that, you're not going to be happy with him.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:50pm