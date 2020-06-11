One less than the Antichrist?

Updated 25m ago

>98% REPORTED

Candidate Party Votes Pct.

Donald J. Trump* Rep. 2,448,183 49.4%

Joseph R. Biden Jr. Dem. 2,447,518 49.4%

Difference: 565 Time: 3:09 EDT

Total reported: 4,957,885

Those waiting for Nevada results should remember, "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" - we might never know. But some on Twitter are hunting Kanye won and they're scared to tell us.