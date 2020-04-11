Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
The incoming Democratic president and top Senate Republican have personal ties and a history of deal-making that could shape the future of a Biden administration.
“He doesn’t waste time telling me why I am wrong,” Mr. McConnell said in a bipartisan parting tribute in 2016 as Mr. Biden presided over the Senate https://t.co/HWgDOqJo0K— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 9, 2020
“I would have to say the amount of information that we got out of that consulate is extraordinary,” said Congressman McCaul.— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) November 8, 2020
“I think you’re going to see a lot of prosecutions coming out of it because they weren’t able to destroy all the documents...” https://t.co/N19MSZaAAp
Amazing end to Governor Romney creating the framework of Obamacare back in Mass. https://t.co/LN7zsVHz23— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 8, 2020
I've been told to take this story with a grain of salt..
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
By a team of six @ Politico.com, Nov. 7
I found this to be the best article of it's kind that I've read so far. Got a lot out of it. Covers what was going on in BOTH campaigns at crises times, what they were thinking at the time, what choices and decisions they made. (I welcome recommends of others like it.)
Focus: EPIC #COVID19 WILDFIRE—Not exaggerating that COVID is blazing out of control. **27* states have new record highs. And remember AZ’s crazy epidemic summer? That was only at 500 cases / million people. 15 states now exceed that epidemic water mark. (Analysis by my FAS team). pic.twitter.com/IzPmPLUeSl— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 7, 2020
Huge percentages of voters support government-sponsored health care, more state intervention in the economy, and more government support for clean energy. We have, of course, just learned some important lessons about the limitations of public opinion polling, but these majorities are too large to be completely dismissed as mere polling errors. That Democrats cannot translate robust support for their central policies into consistent electoral victories suggests that something is amiss in the democratic accountability feedback loop.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who abided by President Trump’s efforts to play down the coronavirus throughout the summer, has contracted the virus himself, a senior administration official said on Friday night.
Mr. Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the official said, and he told a small group of advisers. A Trump campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has also learned he has the virus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said.
And four other White House officials tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times. Bloomberg News also reported on the additional cases.
The Center for American Political Studies' post-election round-up speakers suggest it could lead to more constructive balance of power
By Brett Milano and Clea Simon @ The Harvard Gazette, Nov. 6
Democrats spent big to take control of state legislatures but lost their key targets. Now they’ll be on the sidelines as new maps are drawn.
By Ally Mutnick & Sabrina Rodriguez @ Politico.com, Nov. 4
Here’s something else Republicans can be happy about after Tuesday.
An abysmal showing by Democrats in state legislative races on Tuesday not only denied them victories in Sun Belt and Rust Belt states that would have positioned them to advance their policy agenda — it also put the party at a disadvantage ahead of the redistricting that will determine the balance of power for the next decade.
NEW: Biden ramps up transition
—Top WH jobs could come next week
—Klain frontrunner for CoS
—Vivek Murthy to be face of Covid response
—Jeff Zients key player
—Cabinet picks closer to Thanksgiving.
Who's in, who's out and more with @GlennThrush @shearm: https://t.co/3ZU9lMkf35
The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Oct. 29 at The Atlantic, by Christian Paz
excerpt
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:16pm
Hokum: "America, we’re really at the crossroads of either self-governance or being dependent on the government—and Hispanics know very well which decision they need to be making.”
Cubans gravitate towards right wing authoritarians, like Batista or Trump, with those on the in having the opportunities for graft and corruption. Miami-Dade is nearly half Cuban and has one of the highest violent and property crime rates in the country. Florida is the motherlode of scams. Cubans resent Hispanics of Mexican origin, think they are better than them, and if Cubans say Mexico is corrupt, when has Cuba ever not been corrupt?
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 3:33pm
It seems to me that one the problems of immigrants who have become citizens of all kinds of Hispanic backgrounds may have a more Republican-leaning ideology because it agrees with the reasons they immigrated, including starting their own businesses. And the immigrants of all kinds of Hispanic backgrounds who only have a green card are probably the more Democratic leaning as they come for the ability for earned income, to send remittances to others at home, they are not able to vote and haven't the luxury of time of thinking about such things. Furthermore the latter have seen how the DACA kids have been treated trying to become full citizens. So it's: why bother?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 6:07pm
On the contrary, domestic small business stocks took a hit from expectation Republicans holding the Senate will block Biden domestic infrastructure investments:
"Anticipation that a Republican Senate would keep a tight grip on the government’s purse strings meant less enthusiasm for smaller companies. The Russell 2000 index of small capitalization stocks — which tend to be more domestically focused firms whose businesses depend largely on activity in the United States — drastically underperformed the gain for larger stocks."
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 7:43pm
I wasn't talking logical! I was talking ideology.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:54pm
Yglesias/Vox on topic:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:07pm
What they are describing in this article very much reminded me of the two "Prosperity Gospel" evangelical churches in my Bronx zip code, which here seem to be most popular with Caribbean immigrants (we don't have many Mexicans or Cubans, nor Venezuelans or any other South Americans; we do have lots of Dominicians, and plenty of Puerto Ricans and Jamaicans, who dominate and help elect Democrats, but are pretty pro-police. Along with Chinese, Koreans, Indians, Irish, Russians, Pakistanis, Egyptians...Koreans have their own Christian church, the ones I have met do strike me as Republican types but can't know for sure. There's a Buddhist temple as well! Covid may have sunk them all, tho...) I mention all the ethnicities because this thought also struck me--I can't think of a single person I've met in this neighborhood that I think would support "socialism". They all to a one seem to be into capitalist pursuits.
Miami-Dade Hispanics helped sink Biden in Florida
By Beth Reinhard & Lori Rozsa @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 4
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:25am
Published Oct. 25, dateline Miami
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:04am
Latinos respond to propaganda - surprised?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:20am
Thanks, I figured something like that going on precisely because I've read so many stories about nightmarish results from the way social media use rumor mongers in Latin and South America in small tribal group to small tribal group. (As in lynch mob type situations against pedophiles or the like.) It's a problem in parts of Africa too.
I would argue, though, that it comes from not trusting propaganda though!. And only trusting family and friends and who those people vouch for. Wherever there's corrupt government that controls media in some way.
Wherever they have such an ingrained distrust of propaganda from official media, they take to social media like bees to honey, because they can pass info in very small tribal groups. They trust the people in them, often familial based. With the rumor mongering and gossip one would expect from that!
Does show how not being fluent in English can be a big problem, because like it or not, English is where some independent factual reporting is still going on? So ripe a situation for agents provocateurs who can speak the lingo and understand the small tribes, their interests and fear.
I can't imagine how frustrating it must be, much worse than dealing with a deluded Trumpie or Qanon fan on Twitter, because there al least you have outsiders to help
Really hits home how globalized English as a universal language supporting free speech is a better way for all it's faults? These little tribal groups: ugh, way to build hate and distrust of anybody with different DNA.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:32am
This one comment gave me a beeeg reality check on topic. Let's not forget that "Hispanics" or "Latinos" are a ridiculous label, as they are a huge and diverse group on track to be the majority, soon may not even be a legit minority. Just as whypipple are a huge and diverse group. There are Trump fans and then there are lots of others.
Gawd I wish all race/ethnicity questions were erased from the census. We're Americans, that's it. Need to stop falling for the minorities game and start paying more attention to economic classes and the like.
Edit to add: the language problem is still one that divides. Maybe AI can solve that soon, though? In the meantime, couldn't census ask about what is the person's main language instead of race or ethnicity?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:20pm
Using economic class alone is a horrible idea
For example, lower levels of medical care persists in the Black community even with a higher economic status
You want to hide that reality because it does not fit into your view from the bubble
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:40pm
lol you really need to stop using the bubble slur because it makes you look ridiculously incoherent. Focusing myopically on the interests of a minority of anything is the definition of bubble, the opposite of big picture or even view from another different bubble. Everything you have ever done on this site is emphasize that a bubble or minority view is important, that all the rest of us, the majority out in the world need to understand your favorite minority bubble and all the details inside that bubble, everything that happens to your bubble needs to be noted, there is nothing more important to learn about than what happened to your bubble today and the next and the next...
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:55pm
just posted because it's thought-provoking. Self-describes as Business Owner, Financial Planner, Investor, liberal. Been tweeting since 2011, says he lives in Smyrna.
He is followed by, among others: Danny Cardwell
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:50pm
Yglesias & Krugman on same meme:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:51pm