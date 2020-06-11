Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?
Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.
In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....
Who has to learn to "live together"? At the Phoenix Trump mob gathering Thursday:
- Alex Jones, who came to Phoenix and told a right-wing Trump crowd outside the Maricopa County Elections Department Thursday night things like: “You have awaken the sleeping giant... Burn in hell Joe Biden... Burn in hell Bill Gates... Burn in hell Fauci... America is awake and we are never backing down.”
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 8:30am
Alex Jones watching the passing of his relevance. Remember how Glenn Beck used to be someone? Oddly, watching Rick Santorum the last couple days on CNN - actually a reasonable nice guy when not raving like a loon.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:29am
The violent threats are coming from the Right.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:48am
I don't get the relevance of your comment to what I said, or why you think it's not obvious and something I don't already know (aside from the increase in street crime/murders in Chicago/elsewhere, but that's less "threat" than just horrid reality and bad result of various events & policies)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:27am
NCD mentioned Alex Jones
Alex Jones suggested violence
I took your post as implying that Alex Jones was old news so the violence threat did not matter.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:10am
His days are waning, yes. He may flounder around in his last day, but his days of relevance are numbered. Like Trump's.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:30am
They want total control over our lives
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:07am
Blacks, in particular in Philly and Atlanta regions, and in particular black women, and in Arizona and Nevada non-Cuban Hispanics saved the nation from 4 more years of Trump abominations.
Leading to a 2nd term hollowing out of any competency in federal governance, no policy addressing of critical issues and even more administration evisceration of human rights, lawlessness and unethical conduct in a thoroughly politicized federal government. America would become a Trump controlled racketeering enterprise.
The proudly ignorant, bigoted, racist, hateful, grievance obsessed easily manipulated and exploited white males in the Republican base will never 'go away'. Faces change but this group of people has been and will always be around in this country. The internet has given them a free platform for organizing and grifting off new recruits and each other.
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:24pm
"Blacks, in particular in Philly and Atlanta regions, and in particular black women, and in Arizona and Nevada non-Cuban Hispanics saved the nation from 4 more years of Trump abominations."
No they didn't. 40% of a large number is often more than 80% of a small number. I know math is hard for some people so let's try sports. A relay race is a team effort. If 5 people on the team are white, 2 are black, and the other 3 spots are Latino or other the blacks didn't win the race for us all.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:37pm
If the Black guy is the last runner is a Black guy who pulls the team to the front of the line, it was a team effort, but the Black guy helped the most.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:57pm
Wow, not only is math hard for some people but surprisingly some men don't even understand sports. I get what you're saying, if there a 4 black guys on a basketball team and one white guy and that white guy makes the last shot that wins the game it's the white guy that did the most to win the game.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:13pm
Funny
You used a relay team analogy
The team could have been in last place until they handed the baton to the Black guy
A relay analogy is different than a basketball analogy
Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a 169-147 victory over the Knicks
One might say Chamberlain was an important person figure in the game
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:00pm
This is ridiculous - it's not a relay. People of all ages, genders, ethnic groups have been voting the last weeks. Some early, some last minute/Tuesday. They weren't taking a baton. People in Spokane voted the same days as Savanna as Trenton as wherever. Most voters in G irgia probably didn't expect their state to be this close. Most voters in Arizona probably didn't expect their votes to be this close. Pennsylvania is probably not quite that close but because Pennsylvania wasn't allowed to start counting early votes early, they had to leave the bug cities til day of and days after election. But Pennsylvania voters in white districts are just as valuable and went through the same thought process as whboack districts. Every vote is pretty well equal. Making the effort or not is the main differential, happening to be in a swing area is half the time greatly chance. Florida was wiped out pretty early this year - so those voters don't count anymore? Texas wasn't in play - but won't a good close showing help encourage those voters next election? How do you rate a relay race over 2-4-6 years?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:15pm
I responded to a relay race analogy made by another person.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:18pm
I think OK was pulling your leg, speaking facetiously.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:23pm
"The team could have been in last place until they handed the baton to the Black guy"
And the black guy could have the slowest time of any other person in the race. In a close election all the votes matter equally and a loss of a few % of any race matters. But if you're going to play the race game most of Biden's votes were white. Once again 40% of the white vote is more votes than 80% of the black vote. If democrats lose 1% of that white vote it's losing more raw votes than losing 1% of that black vote. And since we count raw votes that's more important.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:46pm
You created the analogy to a relay race, I simply pointed out a flaw.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:48pm
This is a bunch of racist bullshit.
First, whites in GA are about 25%, so altogether white Biden supporters are about the same number as black Biden supporters.
Second, people vote when they can, not usually aware when their vote will be counted. That Atlanta is getting counted last doesn't give any more credit to Atlanta Biden voters over non-Atlanta voters.
Third, Biden wins with Arizona and Nevada. Does that mean we praise Mexican-Americans as counting more?
Fourth, without Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, we wouldn't be talking so much about these final states - are they the savior's of 2020?
Fifth, the massive numbers of California Democrats means candidates don't have to waste time and money campaigning there - are West Coast whites and Asians and blacks the heroes of 2020?
Sixth, if Philly or Atlanta didn't turn out in big enough numbers, do we blame them, or credit only works one direction?
How about try going a week not thinking about race, just whenever it comes up, shove it aside. Think of as a fast, a post-election cleansing session. There's so much else out there.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:21pm
No thanks
Edit to add:
From CNN
Rep Spanberger notes how terms like defund the police and socialism hurt many in the party
AOC counters with noting expecting minorities to be quiet and then vote for Democrats is not going to be an easy sell.
The race debate is as important as any other.
The discussion is happening even if it does not interest you.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/06/politics/abigail-spanberger-house-democrats-2020-election/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:57pm
Frankly, during a pandemic, a total economic meltdown and loss of large numbers of businesses, plus a critical election, the race debate and your need to relitigate the Civil War or 60's just might not be as important. Pretty sure black troops heading to Europe 1943-4 didn't think of their poor integration in the military as important as stopping Hitler.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 4:10pm
I think that you don't know what the fuck you are talking about
https://www.history.com/news/black-soldiers-world-war-ii-discrimination
The NAACP and other organizations received tons of complaints
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 4:42pm
Lots of text yet again, but do you disagree with the basic point?
Im sure they complained about C-rations too. all complaints equal? Or only racially-derived ones?
Go ahead, tell me "black people were so stupid with lack of priorities that they thought their treatment in the military was as or more important than stopping a butcherous tyrant rampaging Europe" - is that what you always to say? Do you want to say that a cop putting a knee on George Floyd's neck as horrid as that is is as important as a pandemic that's infecting 120,000 a day, killing over 1000 a day and leaving many completely debilitated in a fog - is that your feeling? Is that how all blacks feel? Holding BLM protests in a pandemic that helps escalate street fighting and murders and keep Trump in office is as important as doing what Biden finally learned how to do after 40 years, which is "STFU and stick to your script so they don't sidetrack your only current task, take the White House in November" - is that right?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 4:55pm
This is nonsense
WWII complaints about C-rations are the same as complaints about slave-like quarters.
We can let the police murder George Floyd because there is a pandemic.
BLM is going to keep Trump in office, but Trump is losing.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 6:09pm
"whites in GA are about 25%, so altogether white Biden supporters are about the same number as black Biden supporters."
And in Wisconsin, considered to be an important battle ground state, 83% of the population is white and only 6% black.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:18pm
You said it all right here: This is a bunch of racist bullshit.
And I am tired of reading it and being tempted into wasting time arguing with someone posting it who clearly isn't ever going to change his racist and tribalist view of the world. I am going to try real hard to avoid that from now on and if I can't avoid interaction, stick to the short and sweet like This is a bunch of racist bullshit.
It's not even a vox populi p.o.v.,which would make it at least an interesting p.o.v. to follow. It's a minority view of a minority. He continually hunts and pecks for stories for confirmation bias of his views. And we read them and it starts to sink over the years, it's insidious, at least to me cause I start to think: oh this is how black people think. And It's not and it's racist. I should have had faith in the fact that my black family members and friends don't think like he does, not "The Root" hook line and sinker. It becomes ever clearer the more people I follow on Twitter how rrmrd deludes with mostly racist tribal minority crap.
And it should be exceptionally clear by now that he is not going to change a single thing about how he thinks and what he does. This is one myopic closed mind, secured shut with a steel trap.
BTW, no one ever thanked me or anyone I know for voting except the candidates I voted for. As it should be. Nobody should get thanked for voting, It's the other way around--people fought for the right to vote. Groups thanking other groups for voting is bullshit too.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:12pm
Did any candidate actually thank you for voting? Because I gave money to Warren in the primary and since then I've been getting lots of e-mails from her. I absolutely sure that soon I'm going to get an email thanking me for what we did to elect Biden. Along with a request for money for the senate run off in Georgia.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:20pm
local candidates running for the first time have
What you are talking about though is the sad situation for national candidates. They are always on a hamster wheel for money.
My deceased spouse gave to some selective campaigns. And I am still getting tons of donation request mail for him six years after his death. The form letters call him a friend and supporter even tho he never gave to that particular candidate but to one who obviously later sold their mail list to this new guy.
I've been seeing a lot of interesting talk--not sure I agree with it yet, even though I have never ever donated to a political candidate--about how people should just say no from now on, and basically go on strike. Because after this election, they see how the money doesn't do a damn thing at national level anymore. Look how we still have Senator Lindsay Graham for example.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:36pm
Or more poignant, Senator Susan Collins who was outspent almost 3 to 1 with mostly national donations and won in a state that overwhelmingly voted for Biden. At least Graham won in a red state that voted republican for president for decades
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:14pm
I'm grateful for your Blogging here, OK. I'm sure you'll show your gratitude for my gratefulness by donating to my GoFundMe to get a vintage Easy Rider chopper motorcycle so I can take a well-deserved road trip/vacation. Being on the masthead is tuff. Thank you *again* for your assistance - 77 virgins await you in paradise.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:56pm
From the deep thinker and political savant who made this brilliant confession two days ago, your opinions on the election are worth as much as you did, exactly nothing.
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:27pm
I get who you are and how you think. If a person didn't vote for the same candidate as you did then nothing they say is worth anything. This is about the stupidest thing a person can say. Imo that makes you the most unintelligent person here. But it's very convenient for you that I told people that I didn't vote. It saves you the trouble of trying to think rationally and coming up with logical responses. Something you're not very good at.
The only thing you're showing with your claim that Blacks, in particular in Philly and Atlanta regions, and in particular black women, and in Arizona and Nevada non-Cuban Hispanics saved the nation from 4 more years of Trump is that you don't understand math. Frankly I don't respect you at all, based on what you've posted here over the years, not on how you vote. That's why I rarely reply to your posts. I simply get annoyed at such blatant ignorance of simple math that it's difficult to let it pass. Just as I got annoyed at the statement that Biden broke the record for the most votes when it's mathematically meaningless with a population increase of more than 30 million.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:01pm
Tone down please guys.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:58pm
Fuck that. NCD's reply to anything I post is that I didn't vote for Biden. I will treat such ignorance and stupidity with the derision it deserves.If you think it's good for this site to insult someone for just not voting for Biden and nothing more kick me off.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:09pm
I said "guys", not "oceankat". Both of you have the right to figure out your preferred policies, and preferences, and voting strategies, including not voting at all. We're here to discuss, not to insult, even though heated arguments are one way to go within some limits.ive agreed and disagreed with both of you over the years. Being male, we're all pretty sure we're right. Seldom is anything solved on the internet, so the best we get is entertainment and some learned info.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:20pm
" the best we get is entertainment and some learned info"
If you don't know it already you might learn some math from my posts in this discussion. What I'm saying is objectively mathematically true. All you'll learn from NCD is my posts don't matter because I didn't vote for Biden. I'm not going to shut up or be nice with that sort of ignorant response.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:37pm
That was great. Thanks. I will take my chances to LOL anywhere they pop up nowadays even if you grab my crown and give it to NCD. Do you recall your vehemently expressed attitude last time around towards anyone who couldn't bring themselves to vote for Hillary?
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:36pm
I may have argued with you about that choice. But I never once said that your opinion about the situation in, for example, Peru didn't matter because you didn't vote for Hillary. I disagreed with your opinion about taking money from corporations and the wealthy but I never said your opinion didn't matter because you're not voting for Hillary. We've disagreed on many different subjects but I have never pointed out that you didn't vote for Hillary nor claimed your opinion is not valid because of that vote. I argue each different subject or issue on it's own merits. So I have no idea what your point is here or how it relates to my issue with NCD.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:01pm
There is dancing in the streets of Philly today, joy that Trump is defeated.
And this:
"legal votes" for the GOP conspiracy indoctrinated sheep means "Trump votes". In a second Trump term, "legal use of government power" would be action that Trump demands or approves, and Barr would say it is unaccountable to anyone. Thank heaven and Philadelphia, Detroit, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, west coast, NYC etc we won't face that.
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:45pm
Democrats will have to realize that there are certain groups they cannot reach. They need to increase outreach to minority groups. This does not mean that they leave white voters out of the loop. We have a coalition. We also have people who have no problem with authoritarian rule. Like Roxane Gay, I am not sure how you address this problem. Pretending it does not exist is not a solution.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:51pm