Updated 25m ago
>98% REPORTED
Candidate Party Votes Pct.
Donald J. Trump* Rep. 2,448,183 49.4%
Joseph R. Biden Jr. Dem. 2,447,518 49.4%
Difference: 565 Time: 3:09 EDT
Total reported: 4,957,885
Those waiting for Nevada results should remember, "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" - we might never know. But some on Twitter are hunting Kanye won and they're scared to tell us.
The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.
December, '19, after youth activist Greta Thunberg delivered blistering address on climate change to the UN:
December, 2019, @RealDonaldTrump: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!
Greta Thunberg yesterday, after Trump rage and demands to declare himself the election winner:
@GretaThunberg: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!
New York State Republicans used images of boarded-up businesses and of Mayor Bill de Blasio to persuade voters to vote for their candidates.
By Jesse McKinley, Dana Rubinstein and Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 5
[....] “They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state,” the governor said in an interview on Thursday, noting that the city was depicted as a place of “looting, and crime and homelessness.”
“That was their message, and it resonated more than it should have,” he said on WAMC radio, adding, “It shouldn’t have been this close.” [....]
Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex picture of the electorate.
By Thomas Fuller, Shawn Hubler, Tim Arango and Conor Dougherty @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4
[....] dig a little deeper into the results and a more complex picture of the Golden State voter emerges, of strong libertarian impulses and resistance to some quintessentially liberal ideas.
I expect to hear a lot of frenzied political discourse over the next several months. I imagine pundits will try to understand how the 2020 election panned out and why. Too many white liberals will obsess over early exit polls indicating that 20 percent of Black men and a significant number of the overly broad categories of Latinos and Asians voted for Mr. Trump. They’ll do this instead of reckoning with how more white women voted for the president this time around and how white men remain the most significant demographic of his base. They will say that once more, Black women saved America from itself, which of course, we did, even though some things don’t deserve salvation.
Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?
Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.
In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....
What a shock.
Pennsylvania election: Philadelphia police investigating alleged plot to attack Pa. Convention Center - 6abc Philadelphia https://t.co/kNrAeS6sbC— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020
By Catherine Kim @ Politico.com, updated Nov.5
Here are all the House and Senate incumbents around the country who have lost their fights for reelection.
By Scott Wong & Mike Lillis @ TheHill.com, Nov. 5, current headline story
Moderate House Democrats lashed out at their liberal colleagues Thursday, using a marathon caucus-wide conference call to bash progressives for advancing an agenda that, the centrists said, cost the party a number of seats in Tuesday’s elections.
@ NBCNews.com, Nov. 5, 8:30 pm UTC
Three current defense officials revealed the defense secretary has prepared a resignation letter, according to NBC News. The report also says that as Esper’s tenure may be coming to an end, he is helping members of Congress draft legislation that will strip names of Confederate leaders from military bases “in a move that could put him further at odds with President Donald Trump.” (Twitter.com summary)
The article is by Victor Davis Hanson. Lindsay has a long thread on Twitter with his own spin on it as replies to this tweet:
"Two, they worry little about popular pushback because they assume that their money, loaded surveys, and Internet and media cartels create, rather than reflect, public opinion."
This is the enemy.https://t.co/V8FCaZePCv
By Eric Levitz (don't know if he wrote the hyperbolic headline, though)
This is a terrific piece, but surprised this thinking didn't register among liberal analysts before the election-- when polls consistently show progressives only make up around 25% of the electorate.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 5, 2020
Can't win a majority with 1/4 of the country. https://t.co/EGG2J8SrOV
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — When John Blaguski first heard about a proposal to build an affordable housing complex near his home in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, Wis., his mind drifted to stereotypes of crime-ridden, shoddily constructed projects.
“If I wanted to live by low-cost housing people,” he wrote in an email to the mayor at the time, “I would have stayed in Milwaukee County.”
But now, eight years after a legal battle forced the city to allow the development to proceed, Mr. Blaguski, 62, said he regretted his visceral opposition.
By David Daley @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 4
While the race for the White House is sorted out across tight midwestern battlegrounds, Republicans can already claim an important victory further down the ballot. The GOP held state House and Senate chambers across Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Kansas, and many other key states. This ensures a dramatic edge when it comes to redrawing new state legislative and congressional maps next year, following the completion of the census count [....]
1 hour ago: Clayton County in Georgia has just 3,500 of its 30,000 mail-in and provisional ballots left to count, finished "within hours".
Biden has been getting 85% of Clayton County, so this would shift votes by about 2450, putting him say 1700 ahead.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:30am
463 in GA now, PA's 18,229
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:42am
As Don Lemon is reminding, it was Ted Turner that started Atlanta's path to a progressive city.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:46am
Biden *up* 917 in GA
If Biden takes Georgia, at minimum an Electoral College tie - yum.
(Guarantees minimum electoral vote tie, which would go to the Dem-controlled House for tie-breaker. But Senate would choose VP.)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 4:22am
Biden *up* 5587 in PA!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:08am
9027 8867 9746 12,500 12,390 13,320 13,558 1471614541 in PA, getting 72% of new votes, 66% in Bucks County... 43,779 40,054 39,76939,400 AZ
Officials there say they have 142,000 more early ballots to process, and a smaller number of provisional and other ballots.
1285 1584 1541 1603 15554162 GA 22076 2054820137 Nevada (Biden getting 65%)
Jennifer Medina, in Phoenix 7m ago
Mike Noble, a Phoenix-based pollster, told me: “That’s a wrap for the presidential contest in AZ. Trump needed almost 60% on this ballot drop, he got very low 50s. #Ballgame.” See Arizona results ›
Nate Cohn, in New York 27m ago
So far, no one has projected Nevada for Biden, but this is all but a done deal. Virtually all of the remaining vote is from Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. See Nevada results ›
Jennifer Medina, in Phoenix 33m ago
Nevada’s Clark County, home to Las Vegas, just delivered big for Biden — he picked up nearly 20,000 votes, more than double what Trump received in this drop, and moved closer to clinching the state. See Nevada results ›
Stephanie Saul, in New York 44m ago
In Georgia, another 5,000 votes are expected by late morning or early afternoon from Gwinnett County, a Democratic-leaning Atlanta suburb, according to a spokesman. See
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:17am
On Nevada. I don't have the words for it now, but my own stereotypes about Nevada/Vegas are confirmed by this! Even tho people think of Trump as Mr. Casino, he's actually not that at all, just the opposite, the b.s. big shot interloper NY type who comes in and tries to change things and doesn't get how things work. While Joe seems EXACTLY like their kinda guy. Exactly. Think like the story during the primaries about Corn Pop during his lifeguard days. That's a Vegas type story, street people and gamblers talk that kind of shit all the time.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:47pm
As the sunrises in Georgia...
Georgia
Biden
49.4% 2,449,580 ... up 1,096
Trump
49.4% 2,448,484
Est. 99% In
Updated 06:28 a.m. ET, Nov. 6
Pennsylvania
Trump
49.5% 3,286,171
Biden
49.2% 3,267,942 .... 18,229 spread
Est. 95% In ...
Updated 01:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 6
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:55am
Hey, the Trumpies are trying to steal Mike Pence's votes in Gwinnett, GA! Is that Christian?! When they say they want Mike Pence, it means Mike Pence!
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 6:02pm
someone taking the meme of Biden in the convertible wearing shades a couple steps further and turning him into President Harrison Ford:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 6:24pm