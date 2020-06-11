Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?

Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.

In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....