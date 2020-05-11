Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Eric Levitz (don't know if he wrote the hyperbolic headline, though)
This is a terrific piece, but surprised this thinking didn't register among liberal analysts before the election-- when polls consistently show progressives only make up around 25% of the electorate.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 5, 2020
Can't win a majority with 1/4 of the country. https://t.co/EGG2J8SrOV
December, '19, after youth activist Greta Thunberg delivered blistering address on climate change to the UN:
December, 2019, @RealDonaldTrump: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!
Greta Thunberg yesterday, after Trump rage and demands to declare himself the election winner:
@GretaThunberg: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!
New York State Republicans used images of boarded-up businesses and of Mayor Bill de Blasio to persuade voters to vote for their candidates.
By Jesse McKinley, Dana Rubinstein and Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 5
[....] “They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state,” the governor said in an interview on Thursday, noting that the city was depicted as a place of “looting, and crime and homelessness.”
“That was their message, and it resonated more than it should have,” he said on WAMC radio, adding, “It shouldn’t have been this close.” [....]
Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex picture of the electorate.
By Thomas Fuller, Shawn Hubler, Tim Arango and Conor Dougherty @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4
[....] dig a little deeper into the results and a more complex picture of the Golden State voter emerges, of strong libertarian impulses and resistance to some quintessentially liberal ideas.
I expect to hear a lot of frenzied political discourse over the next several months. I imagine pundits will try to understand how the 2020 election panned out and why. Too many white liberals will obsess over early exit polls indicating that 20 percent of Black men and a significant number of the overly broad categories of Latinos and Asians voted for Mr. Trump. They’ll do this instead of reckoning with how more white women voted for the president this time around and how white men remain the most significant demographic of his base. They will say that once more, Black women saved America from itself, which of course, we did, even though some things don’t deserve salvation.
Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?
Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.
In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....
What a shock.
Pennsylvania election: Philadelphia police investigating alleged plot to attack Pa. Convention Center - 6abc Philadelphia https://t.co/kNrAeS6sbC— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020
By Catherine Kim @ Politico.com, updated Nov.5
Here are all the House and Senate incumbents around the country who have lost their fights for reelection.
By Scott Wong & Mike Lillis @ TheHill.com, Nov. 5, current headline story
Moderate House Democrats lashed out at their liberal colleagues Thursday, using a marathon caucus-wide conference call to bash progressives for advancing an agenda that, the centrists said, cost the party a number of seats in Tuesday’s elections.
@ NBCNews.com, Nov. 5, 8:30 pm UTC
Three current defense officials revealed the defense secretary has prepared a resignation letter, according to NBC News. The report also says that as Esper’s tenure may be coming to an end, he is helping members of Congress draft legislation that will strip names of Confederate leaders from military bases “in a move that could put him further at odds with President Donald Trump.” (Twitter.com summary)
The article is by Victor Davis Hanson. Lindsay has a long thread on Twitter with his own spin on it as replies to this tweet:
"Two, they worry little about popular pushback because they assume that their money, loaded surveys, and Internet and media cartels create, rather than reflect, public opinion."
This is the enemy.https://t.co/V8FCaZePCv
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — When John Blaguski first heard about a proposal to build an affordable housing complex near his home in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, Wis., his mind drifted to stereotypes of crime-ridden, shoddily constructed projects.
“If I wanted to live by low-cost housing people,” he wrote in an email to the mayor at the time, “I would have stayed in Milwaukee County.”
But now, eight years after a legal battle forced the city to allow the development to proceed, Mr. Blaguski, 62, said he regretted his visceral opposition.
By David Daley @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 4
While the race for the White House is sorted out across tight midwestern battlegrounds, Republicans can already claim an important victory further down the ballot. The GOP held state House and Senate chambers across Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Kansas, and many other key states. This ensures a dramatic edge when it comes to redrawing new state legislative and congressional maps next year, following the completion of the census count [....]
100,000 new coronavirus cases: On the day after the election, the U.S. had a record number of new infections.https://t.co/Cz0tDhCk5R— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 5, 2020
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 8:42pm
Uh, wait, a feeling of déjà vû. Still all over again.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:36am
even to the point where your favorite reporter Matt is ON IT:
P.S. What's new? Actually, it's the elite woke kids dissing them and telling them what to think and how to talk properly and to genuflect to the right people., Instead of the society swells that used to do that. Don't you see that too? Trump allowed them to be their gauche selves and not be embarrassed.
Edit to add: Homer Simpson = spot on illustration!
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:46am
Oh shit, I just lost my lunch, and it's only breakfast :-(
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:48am
ok here we go but I think I'll pass on Christoph's suggestion and leave it packed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:15am
Uh, white ppl called while you were out, said they forgot their keys. Could someone let them in?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:38am
Right wing media noticed lefties attacking Andrew Yang on this and are playing it up, like this:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:43pm
Quite the bit of support here for my contention that our problems are far more about class than race:
Of course I guess one could argue that a regional accent is used to profile there like skin color elsewhere.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:28am