Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?
Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.
In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....
Comments
Who has to learn to "live together"? At the Phoenix Trump mob gathering Thursday:
- Alex Jones, who came to Phoenix and told a right-wing Trump crowd outside the Maricopa County Elections Department Thursday night things like: “You have awaken the sleeping giant... Burn in hell Joe Biden... Burn in hell Bill Gates... Burn in hell Fauci... America is awake and we are never backing down.”
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 8:30am
Alex Jones watching the passing of his relevance. Remember how Glenn Beck used to be someone? Oddly, watching Rick Santorum the last couple days on CNN - actually a reasonable nice guy when not raving like a loon.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:29am
The violent threats are coming from the Right.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:48am
I don't get the relevance of your comment to what I said, or why you think it's not obvious and something I don't already know (aside from the increase in street crime/murders in Chicago/elsewhere, but that's less "threat" than just horrid reality and bad result of various events & policies)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:27am
They want total control over our lives
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:07am