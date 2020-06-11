    Election: 665 in GA & Counting

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:01am |

    One less than the Antichrist?

    Midnight Train to Georgia?

    New day, new page?

    Updated 25m ago

    >98% REPORTED

    Candidate Party Votes Pct.
    Donald J. Trump* Rep.     2,448,183  49.4%
    Joseph R. Biden Jr. Dem. 2,447,518  49.4%

    Difference: 565     Time: 3:09 EDT

    Total reported: 4,957,885

    Those waiting for Nevada results should remember, "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" - we might never know. But some on Twitter are hunting Kanye won and they're scared to tell us.

    1 hour ago: Clayton County in Georgia has just 3,500 of its 30,000 mail-in and provisional ballots left to count, finished "within hours".

    Biden has been getting 85% of Clayton County, so this would shift votes by about 2450, putting him say 1700 ahead.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:30am

    463 in GA now, PA's 18,229


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:42am

    As Don Lemon is reminding, it was Ted Turner that started Atlanta's path to a progressive city.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:46am

    Biden *up* 917 in GA

    If Biden takes Georgia, at minimum an Electoral College tie - yum.

    (Guarantees minimum electoral vote tie, which would go to the Dem-controlled House for tie-breaker. But Senate would choose VP.)


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 4:22am

    Biden *up* 5587 in PA!!!


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:08am

    As the sunrises in Georgia...

    Georgia
    Biden
    49.4% 2,449,580 ... up 1,096
    Trump
    49.4% 2,448,484
    Est. 99% In
    Updated 06:28 a.m. ET, Nov. 6

    Pennsylvania
    Trump
    49.5% 3,286,171
    Biden
    49.2% 3,267,942 .... 18,229 spread
    Est. 95% In ...
    Updated 01:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 6

     

    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:55am

