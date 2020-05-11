Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Scott Wong & Mike Lillis @ TheHill.com, Nov. 5, current headline story
Moderate House Democrats lashed out at their liberal colleagues Thursday, using a marathon caucus-wide conference call to bash progressives for advancing an agenda that, the centrists said, cost the party a number of seats in Tuesday’s elections.
An impassioned Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who squeaked to victory in central Virginia, took liberals to task for promoting the policy of redirecting funds away from police departments, an idea that took off following the death of George Floyd in May — and that Republicans used on the campaign trail to hammer Democrats with charges of nurturing crime.
Spanberger called the Democrats’ campaign strategy “a failure.” “I do disagree, Abigail, that it was a failure,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) interjected. “We won the House.”
Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) delivered a similar condemnation, lamenting that the far left’s approach to several issues — including moving funds away from the police and banning fracking — had given ammunition to GOP attack ads. Veasey said he had watched GOP “commercial after commercial” using video footage of Democrats uttering the words, “defund the police,” to great effect.
Liberals immediately pushed back on the moderates’ narrative.[....]
AOC dissing Claire McAskill advice on Twitter
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 10:51pm
Jim Clyburn: we don't want your Defund Police and Medicare-4-all shtick right now anywhere near Georgia, please shut the fuck up with that until after the runoff
Dem leaders warn liberal rhetoric could blow Georgia races
If “we are going to run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine, we're not going to win," says Jim Clyburn.
By Heather Cagle & Sarah Ferris @ Politico.com, Nov. 5
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:09pm
WaPo:
ABC News:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:48pm